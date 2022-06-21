Main Street Gettysburg recently had the privilege of working with the American Exchange Project (AEP). According to its mission statement, the AEP exchanges high school students between U.S. cities, setting up interactions between young Americans from different backgrounds in the interest of forming “a more perfect union.” The program is funded through donations and trips are free, which makes them accessible to anyone. A local teacher acts as the education coordinator; Gettysburg Area High School chemistry teacher, Kristen Bechtel, has that honor.
From its website: “The American Exchange Project was born in 2019 after David McCullough III took a road trip that changed his life. David spent two months driving from Boston to Ohio, Texas, and South Dakota, making friends with fellow Americans who seemed at first like foreigners, who taught him new words, new ideas, new ways of life. The trip finally revealed that despite our growing divisions, much more unites us than divides us; this is the beginning of a solution. Our goal is to arrange a similar adventure for every high school student in America, for free.”
The program focuses on recent high school graduates, allowing them the unique opportunity to spend seven to 10 days in another area of our country. Participants live with local host families and hang out with local graduates in their host city. In short, students are immersed in the local culture – yes, American culture, but a very different one from the one they know at home. For example, kids from Albany, Calif., might opt to go to Sheridan, Wyo., or kids from Kilgore, Texas might choose Washington, D.C.
In 2022, Gettysburg was added to the list of 28 AEP cities, with five young adults in the program. A local family is hosting Kennedy Plagman from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. For her time here, she is accompanied by four local alums, who are headed to a destination of their choice – Elliot Walker is going to Palo Alto, Calif.; Maddy Gaydon to Hingham, Mass.; Skye Shelleman to Nashville, Tenn.; and Kelia Cervantes to Indianapolis, Ind. The group had a packed schedule for the week of tourist attractions, historic sites, outdoor activities, and of course, lots of local food to try!
Since it’s an immersive program, they bonded and warmed up quickly to each other. I was fascinated to follow the dialogue between these young people, as they discussed and compared their hometowns and states. They covered neutral topics like the weather and terrain (tornadoes and prairies versus humidity and trees), and academic topics like school requirements and activities (curriculum and teachers versus interests and strengths).
Their conversations were genuine, and they took great interest in sharing stories about their homes, schools, families, and life plans. Of particular note was their respectful manners toward one another, even when addressing delicate subjects, such as the pandemic, politics, and socioeconomic issues.
I was impressed by their ability to actively listen, work through questions with patience and empathy, and overall take responsibility for civil discourse. Together they began to discover that, despite their regional differences, they truly shared foundational principles as Americans. What a demonstration of the program’s mission!
My thanks to AEP for empowering the next generation of Americans. Best wishes to Kennedy, Elliott, Maddy, Skye, and Kelia for all you will work to undertake toward a more perfect union!
Check out www.americanexchangeproject.org for more information.
