Seventy-five years ago, in the fall of 1947, Dwight Eisenhower was preparing for a career change. After 36 years of service in the United States Army, he was headed for the unfamiliar halls of Academe and the presidency of Columbia University.

Ike’s dream had been of a peaceful, quasi-bucolic retirement, possibly as the leader of a “secluded men’s college of modest size,” but “no college of the type I had in mind offered me a position” (ltr. to A. Nevins, July 10, 1947). Instead, he was bound for a mighty educational bastion in America’s greatest metropolis. The prospect disturbed him. “Mamie and I both hate New York City and recoil from the thought of living there permanently,” he told his old Abilene friend “Swede” Hazlett (ltr., July 19, 1947), “I know nothing about the workings of a great University and am certainly far from being an ‘educator.’”

Submitted by historian Dr. Daun van Ee on behalf of the Eisenhower Society.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.