Seventy-five years ago, in the fall of 1947, Dwight Eisenhower was preparing for a career change. After 36 years of service in the United States Army, he was headed for the unfamiliar halls of Academe and the presidency of Columbia University.
Ike’s dream had been of a peaceful, quasi-bucolic retirement, possibly as the leader of a “secluded men’s college of modest size,” but “no college of the type I had in mind offered me a position” (ltr. to A. Nevins, July 10, 1947). Instead, he was bound for a mighty educational bastion in America’s greatest metropolis. The prospect disturbed him. “Mamie and I both hate New York City and recoil from the thought of living there permanently,” he told his old Abilene friend “Swede” Hazlett (ltr., July 19, 1947), “I know nothing about the workings of a great University and am certainly far from being an ‘educator.’”
So why did he choose Morningside Heights? A clue to his reasoning may lie in the intense, increasing and unwelcome pressure to force him into the equally unfamiliar world of politics and into the White House itself. After many months of resisting pleas from friends and strangers alike that he run for president, he and Mamie had become convinced that the torment would not end. He told Hazlett that his conviction that “a completely private life” would be denied to them was “at the bottom of my agreement to attempt the job in New York” (ltr., Aug. 25, 1947).
To others he wrote of his hopes that the Columbia presidency would protect him from “constant political darts” and from being “forever harassed” by requests to undertake further public service (ltrs. to T. Watson and D. Johnson, Aug. 21, Sept. 18, 1947).
There was one potential glitch in his plan. If his country truly needed him, he would be obligated to perform his patriotic duty, regardless of his personal inclinations. He told his World War II chief of staff Walter Bedell Smith that dodging necessary service “would be almost the same thing as a soldier refusing to go forward with his unit or a Nathan Hale refusing to carry out the desires of his commander.” He would, in short, have to acquiesce to a genuine political draft and could not therefore rule out preemptively (as had an earlier general, William T. Sherman) running for office and serving as chief executive. As a student of history and longtime observer of the Washington, D.C. political scene, however, Eisenhower knew that such drafts had never occurred since the first days of the Republic; any supposed later instances had been “carefully nurtured, with the full, even though undercover, support of the ‘victim.’”
Such self-interested connivance was anathema to him, and he was equally dubious about the prospect of a presidential nomination falling into his lap by happenstance: “I do not see how anyone could obtain a conviction of duty from a deadlocked convention that should name him as a ‘compromise’ selection after great portions of the delegates, representing equally large portions of the population, had failed to secure the naming of their own first choices” (ltr., Sept. 18, 1947).
Ike’s plan may have seemed reasonable at the time, but circumstances would force him to alter his course after a relatively brief stint at Columbia. In 1951 he would respond to a Cold War emergency by acceding to President Harry S. Truman’s request that he organize and lead NATO’s military forces in Europe. In the following year he would heed that which he had feared: a grassroots call to campaign for, and then serve as, President of the United States.
Submitted by historian Dr. Daun van Ee on behalf of the Eisenhower Society.
