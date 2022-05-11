Do you remember 24 months ago what you were looking forward to? Or better yet, who you were? Obviously, the pandemic has changed everything– how we interact, how we work, what’s important, and who we are.
Twenty-four months ago, I was planning a trip to Italy with my mother and sister for a milestone birthday celebration. Traveling and seeing the world were important to us. We were going to check Italy off our bucket list. We booked train tickets to visit different cities, tours with lunch at the Vatican, and the cutest Airbnb in the center of Rome.
Skip ahead two years and priorities have changed. Instead of focusing on “getting away”, both my mother and sister have made a permanent move to the area to be closer. I no longer put energy into “discovering what the world has in store for me” and, instead, am focusing on what’s close to me: family and community.
I’ve heard countless stories from friends and colleagues with similar conclusions: A friend whose grandmother has moved in with her and her new husband for safety and comfort reasons; a father who moved across the country to live with his adult children and their young kids after retiring early; a colleague who left her decades-long career to open her own practice closer to home.
While the world may have shut down, our human brains didn’t go into hibernation. We each continued to grow, develop, and change. As a human resource professional, my skillset lies in using my empathic abilities to coach professionals and heal workplaces during times of challenge.
After the first full year of the pandemic, I started to notice a shift in the energy that some of our best team members were bringing to work each week. It was easily categorized as burnout and stress, understandably. Fast forward to 2022 and some of those team members are now questioning their career choices, trying to find their footing, or passions again. Why? Because what’s important now isn’t the same as what it was pre-COVID. We’ve had A LOT of time to reflect and think about how we want to spend our time on earth. And we’re not going to waste a single minute of it. So, who are you, now?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.