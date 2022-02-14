The city of Leon, Nicaragua and Gettysburg have been sister cities for over 35 years, emphasizing cultural exchange and learning about each other’s country, each other’s experience of life and dreams and hopes.
Much of that exchange has been through delegations, groups of Nicaraguans who have visited Gettysburg, as well as many people from Adams County who have traveled to Nicaragua, one of the poorest yet one of the most beautiful places in the world. Often it has been artist delegations that have visited Gettysburg.
The artists have taught traditional dance, offered classes in painting and other visual arts to schools throughout Pennsylvania, and have played music for all ages and groups. Groups visiting Nicaragua from the U.S. have included artists, teachers, builders, farmers and many groups of students from Gettysburg College, including summer interns until a couple of years ago.
As with everywhere in the world, as with everyone in the world, the COVID pandemic has affected the way in which the sister city program has continued over the last couple of years. No delegations have taken place and very little travel has happened back and forth between Gettysburg and Nicaragua.
Everyone is ready for that circumstance to end, even if how and when it will do so is still uncertain. What is certain is that PGL wants to find ways to make cultural exchange happen again, if not in physical ways such as travel then in some other ways.
Even if a Nicaraguan painter or sawdust carpet artist is unable to visit Gettysburg, sawdust carpets being a unique artform in the city of Leon, it still seems possible with everything online nowadays for them show their work, to teach their skills and for the same to be offered back to Nicaragua. PGL is thinking up ideas for how to make this happen, and we’d welcome any input into that thought process.
PGL’s work in Nicaragua makes life better in concrete ways, such as our collaborating with the rural community of Talolinga to build a potable drinking water system, or our ongoing support of education programs for street children in Leon and the gardens project which teaches families and schools how to alleviate food insecurity by growing their own vegetables.
PGL has supported arts schools in Leon and last year sponsored a project that painted a large-scale mural at a downtown site very near the Leon city cathedral, a UN World Heritage site. However, that aid work is only one part of our main mission, which is the kind of exchange between people and cultures that show why this relationship is so important.
COVID has forced PGL as an organization to do things differently, just as it has done for almost every single person alive. That’s a part of the past and still part of the present moment, but for the future we want to think of how to build on our past.
The question is how PGL will keep this exchange between people moving forward. We hope the answers come from you, the people of Gettysburg, as well as from the people of Leon, Nicaragua.
