I was never much of a fitness center person before I started working at the YWCA in 2007. I was a member of a smaller gym briefly, but I was often the only person there so the intimidation factor was low.
The YWCA fitness center is large. Men and women are lifting weights, running on treadmills and working machines that I still don’t know how to use 15 years later.
Looking back, I had no reason to be intimidated but human nature forces us to feel a lot of emotions that don’t make sense. Many friendly faces eventually eased my tension, but one person who sticks out the most is Scott Waybrant.
I don’t remember what drove me to take my first spin class but I remember walking into the room. There were several men and women who had the body type of a stereotypical cyclist – thin and muscular. I was tall and heavy. A fellow big guy in the back of the room recognized my face from this newspaper and introduced himself. Scott and I pedaled hard, sweat a lot and at the end of the class he told me to come back. I did and for about a decade, Scott and I were gym friends – people you only see at the gym or gatherings coordinated amongst other gym friends.
One of our other gym friends was a fellow indoor cyclist, also called a spinner. Lisa Wolkind had a cheery smile that always made me feel better after a hard workout. Scott also liked Lisa’s smile, but in a different way. A group of us suspected more than a gym friendship might be percolating. When they arrived together at a Christmas party, our suspicions were confirmed. Scott asked Lisa to be his wife in the most romantic setting he could imagine – that sweaty YWCA spin room.
The YWCA closed for several months at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many gym friends lost contact with each other. We sadly had an unexpected reunion this past summer at the worst place possible for friends to gather – Monahan Funeral Home. Scott died suddenly on the golf course a week prior. Scott’s personality shined during that dark time, especially since his obituary gave attendees strict instructions: “No black attire permitted, Hawaiian shirts welcome.”
Death shouldn’t be a once and done affair. It’s time to honor Scott again, this time in a different but also appropriate way. Scott and Lisa completed the YWCA Spin-a-Thon several times and this year we are excited to rename it The Scott Waybrant Memorial Spin-a-Thon.
Many old friends will cycle for four hours on March 19 in Scott’s memory beginning at 8 a.m. Another one of Scott’s friends, instructor Eric McClellan, will lead a class at 10 a.m. that features all of Scott’s favorite songs.
I hope to see you at The Scott Waybrant Memorial Spin-a-Thon. You can spin for one to four hours, or just stop by and say “hi.” Weather permitting, we will be outdoors. If you are new to the YWCA or indoor cycling, don’t hesitate to join us – the best way to honor Scott is by making gym friends.
The 2022 Spin-a-Thon is made possible by our sponsors to date, all of whom were Scott’s friends: Platinum Sponsor, Sites Realty; Bronze Sponsors: Lyne and Daryl Aurand, Eric and Betsy Meyer and Jane Lordeman.
