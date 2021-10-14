This season, Gettysburg Combined Area Resources for Emergency Shelter (CARES) is excited to welcome a new director, Debra Little, who will oversee the day-to-day running of the program from the Resource Center on York Street. As CARES transitions back to a church-based model for providing shelter to guests, Little will be in charge of the intake process and will also help guests take the next steps towards stabilizing their lives and seeking permanent housing.
Little has a long history working with under-served populations in Gettysburg. For approximately ten years, she coordinated the Work Ready program at South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP). Work Ready, Little notes, was “a welfare to work program” that, through its contract with the state of Pennsylvania, “partnered with … clients to obtain the tools to become self-sustaining.” Through this program, many individuals “obtained driver’s licenses, GEDs, housing, employment, and job taining,” among other valuable opportunities.
