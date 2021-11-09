For generations, Gettysburg has become a mecca for Civil War enthusiasts and history aficionados. Visitors to the town are aware of the importance of this place when they tour the battlefield and see the many, oftentimes large, monuments which dot the landscape. When standing in Soldiers’ National Cemetery, it is easy to see the steep price paid for United States victory, displayed in long rows of white stone with the names of the fallen etched across them.
It is difficult to imagine the town prior to those three days in July, 1863, and one might imagine that the only reason travelers made their way to Gettysburg was merely to pass through on their way to larger cities such as York, Chambersburg, or Harrisburg. However, this assumption is misleading. It is true that the battle did cement Gettysburg into the annals of our nation’s history, but the reality was that the town was thriving even before the two large armies clashed here.
Kaleb Kusmierczyk is education and visitor services coordinator at Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center. Located at 111 Seminary Ridge, the museum is open Thursday through Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit our website www.seminaryridgemuseum.org for more information.
