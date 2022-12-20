“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” ~ Matthew 11:28

She is a 37-year-old single mother of three teenagers. Her oldest, a daughter now 19, was born with cerebral palsy and a disheartening mix of other medical challenges that have required 23 surgeries over the years. The two other children are a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl. The father of the two oldest children died in his sleep in 2009. She was just 24 at the time.

The Adams Rescue Mission exists to proclaim the passion of Jesus toward the hungry, homeless, abused, and addicted; to accelerate recovery and restoration to the least, last, lonely, and lost. Agape House is the ARM residential shelter for women and children. Lex McMillan is an ARM board member.

