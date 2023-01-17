The new year came in with a bang. It certainly did on Lincoln Square, thanks to our friends at Gettysburg Alive and Gettysburg Pride. It was an amazing send-off for the memories of 2022 and an incredible kick-off for the possibilities of 2023.
Our calendar at Main Street Gettysburg is filling up fast for the new year. Here are a few of the items on it:
Movie actors are here this month to film “A Gettysburg Christmas.” The pre-production crew captured B-roll footage at our Christmas Festival in December, which will be featured as the backdrop of the film’s heartwarming holiday message. We continue to coordinate with the producers and are thrilled to contribute to such an extraordinary project.
The upcoming movie will shine a national spotlight on our beloved hometown and on our Christmas festival. So, we have stepped up our game. With the 2022 festival fresh in our hearts and minds, we are reviewing the setup and making reservations for activities and entertainment now. Our challenge is to exceed the movie representation of Gettysburg’s holiday spirit. Mark your calendars for Dec. 1-3. Contact us now to get involved.
We were awarded a $50,000 Keystone Communities Grant to be administered as a local Façade Improvement Program. Requirements include a 1:1 match on projects, limited to $5,000 per business, and compliance with state guidelines under Department of Community and Economic Development. Watch for upcoming announcements about the application process.
We are serving on the grant-writing team to apply for a $14 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for the Baltimore Street Revitalization Project. This is a monumental task for a tremendous project. The team is carefully but quickly pulling together the daunting list of federal requirements, as the application is due in February.
In 2022, we received $72,400 in grants and donations for the future Gettysburg Welcome Center at 340 Baltimore St., thanks to corporate and individual donors. We will continue to seek funding this year for this much-needed downtown facility. Stay tuned for more information and how you can be part of this vital project.
The 30th anniversary of the movie, “Gettysburg,” is also upon us. We are partnered with Journey Through Hallowed Ground, American Battlefield Trust, and Adams County Historical Society to bring together an event weekend to celebrate. Planned activities will include film screenings, memorabilia exhibits, autograph sessions, presentations, and appearances by the Director and Cast. Mark your calendar for Oct. 13-15.
We continue to support and coordinate with the Steinwehr Business Improvement District (BID). Steinwehr Avenue invests time, effort, and dollars into marketing, events, parades, and more. Steinwehr is a key component of our local economy, hosting thousands of visitors each year.
The Adams County Farmers Market takes up residence at the Gettysburg Rec Park this year. We are excited by the possibilities of their collaboration and hope to further our relationship with both organizations going forward.
Our work continues with the America250PA-Adams County Commission to develop programming for the 250th commemoration of the United States in 2026. What better place to celebrate freedom than Gettysburg?
These are just some of the big and new things coming in 2023. Add this list to our traditional program lineup: Legacy Brick Pathways, David Wills House Volunteers, and From the Ground Up Program; our 2023 calendar is packed with possibilities.
Main Street Gettysburg is proud to serve our historic downtown, its residents, businesses, organizations, and visitors. We wish you a happy and healthy 2023. Please contact me anytime at 717-337-3491 or jsellers@mainstreetgettysburg.org.
Jill Sellers is the president and chief executive officer of Main Street Gettysburg. She lives in Adams County with her husband Shane and their two sons, Joshua and Caleb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.