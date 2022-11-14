As mentioned in last month’s article, the Adams County Office for Aging, Inc. (ACOFA) welcomed the new executive director, R. Patrick Fitzgerald, in October. Pat, as he likes to go by, has over 28 years of experience working in the human services field and aging services. As an alumnus of both Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Misericordia University, Pat credits his strong educational foundation in preparing him to meet today’s challenging and evolving healthcare climate in both for-profit and nonprofit organizations.
His professional experience has led him to take on various roles in a wide range of inpatient and outpatient healthcare settings, long-term care operations and local and state level aging programs, in addition to seats on nonprofit advisory committees and boards of directors. More recently, Pat was the director of aging for another nonprofit in the commonwealth.
“I am both humbled and honored to be selected by the ACOFA board to work among a terrific team of employees and in service to Adams County Older Americans,” Pat said.
We also take this opportunity to highlight November as National Family Caregivers Month, celebrated each year as a time to recognize and honor family caregivers across the country. Rosalynn Carter said it first, and she said it best: “There are only four kinds of people in the world: those who have been caregivers, those who are currently caregivers, those who will be caregivers and those who will need caregivers.” Celebrating family caregivers enables all of us to raise awareness of family caregiver issues, celebrate the efforts of family caregivers and increase support for family caregivers.
To recognize the importance of caregivers and the difficult work they do, President Joe Biden issued a proclamation. The President said:
“During National Family Caregivers Month, we recognize the love and sacrifice of more than 50 million Americans providing crucial care and medical assistance to parents, children, siblings and other loved ones, ensuring their health and dignity.
Today, far too many Americans find themselves sandwiched between the enormous tasks of supporting aging parents, raising young children and earning a living. Others bear the responsibility of caring for loved ones with a disability or looking after wounded, ill or injured service members and veterans who have sacrificed so much for us all. The truth is, at some point in our lives, each of us will likely need to be a family caregiver, but the burden falls especially hard on those who cannot afford support. Women, people of color and immigrants shoulder a disproportionate share of the obligation, sometimes forced to leave good jobs to instead provide care. Their work is a profound service to their families and to our nation, but they are still too often unseen, undervalued and unpaid.”
ACOFA works to support older adults and their caregivers through a range of in-home and community services. While we aren’t able to pay immediate family members for their caregiving services, services can help with some hands-on care and supplies, as well as support and respite for the caregivers of older adults.
ACOFA also holds a caregiver support group on the third Wednesday of every month from 3 — 4 p.m. at our office located at 318 W. Middle St. in Gettysburg. This group is a safe place for caregivers, family and friends of persons with dementia or other related conditions to develop a support system, exchange practical information on caregiving challenges and share possible solutions, feelings, needs and concerns. Please contact Lynn Deardorff at 717-334-9296 or ldeardof@acofa.org for more information about the support group.
Linda Thompson is the community services director for the Adams County Office for Aging, Inc.
