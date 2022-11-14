As mentioned in last month’s article, the Adams County Office for Aging, Inc. (ACOFA) welcomed the new executive director, R. Patrick Fitzgerald, in October. Pat, as he likes to go by, has over 28 years of experience working in the human services field and aging services. As an alumnus of both Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Misericordia University, Pat credits his strong educational foundation in preparing him to meet today’s challenging and evolving healthcare climate in both for-profit and nonprofit organizations.

His professional experience has led him to take on various roles in a wide range of inpatient and outpatient healthcare settings, long-term care operations and local and state level aging programs, in addition to seats on nonprofit advisory committees and boards of directors. More recently, Pat was the director of aging for another nonprofit in the commonwealth.

Linda Thompson is the community services director for the Adams County Office for Aging, Inc.

