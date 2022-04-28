The board of directors is the governing body of a non-profit organization. Board members focus on the high-level strategy, oversight and accountability of the organization which contrasts with employees and managers who oversee the day-to-day operation.
Why might you volunteer to be on a board? If you have a passion for the mission and work of the nonprofit, you might consider a board position. The first step is to understand the mission statement. For example, The Land Conservancy of Adams County’s (LCAC) mission statement is “a nonprofit land trust dedicated to preserving the rural lands and character of Adams County.”
Some desirable characteristics of a board member include:
• Be active in organizational planning and decision making
• Exercise reasonable care (what an ordinarily prudent person would do)
• Be loyal – never use information for personal gain and avoid conflict of interests
• Be faithful to the mission
• Make sure you understand and execute your duties
• Put fundraising front and center
It is a good idea for incoming board members to accept some initial training. With LCAC, a senior member of our organization spends time with each new board member and reviews important sections of the organization’s manual. When I was trained, one unwritten rule that stood out was to avoid any situation that negatively reflects on the organization.
I admit that it took some time to assimilate into the organization. I had to learn and adjust to the Robert’s Rules of Order. Then there are the different personalities and skills of your colleagues that need to be encouraged and embraced plus the hard work that comes with moving the organization forward. I learned that some decisions can be stressful and occasionally I might not agree with the group. In short, you are on the board to help the organization achieve their mission and sometimes it’s not so easy.
Then there are those special situations that you remember like the new friends you make or maybe a large donation you helped secure. When the pressure is on and the path forward is unclear, a friend suggests “Don’t worry, serendipity will prevail” and out of nowhere, a solution can appear. Yes, that happens more frequently than you might think.
After supporting the land conservancy for 17 years, I decided to join the board in 2016. I recently completed my two three-year terms and most of my time and effort was spent organizing several annual events and their fundraising requirements. Together with the events committee, members and volunteers, we raised significant funds for land preservation.
As farmland continues to be gobbled up by development, solar panels, fracking and more, I am most proud of the thousands of acres that LCAC has preserved forever. By being an active member of the board, I feel good about my contribution to help preserve the rural lands and character of Adams County.
The Land Conservancy of Adams County is a nonprofit, member-supported organization dedicated to preserving the rural lands and character of Adams County, Pennsylvania. For more information about the Land Conservancy of Adams County and its annual art auction, visit PreserveAdams.org.
