This year has flown by and the Friends of the New Oxford Area Library have been very busy. Our mission is to provide a helping hand, promote and assist with the development of our library.
The Friends have been working very hard to do just that.
We welcomed our new Librarian Natasha Sweiger to the New Oxford Area Library. She is a wonderful addition to the staff and will bring enthusiasm and new ideas to our library.
Our fundraising activities for the first half of the year have been successful and we hope to continue with matched success. A wonderful Paint Affair was held at the Brookmere Winery in New Oxford in March. The group had a wonderful time and many lovely paintings were created. We have another Paint Affair scheduled for Oct. 15. Look for our updates on this affair.
Perkin’s Restaurant is a great place to eat. Our fundraiser on April 27 was a success. Look for another Perkin’s fundraiser Nov. 9.
The wonderful food at Jersey Mike’s also brought a positive fundraising opportunity to the Friends. This was our first experience with Jersey Mike’s and it was delicious.
There was the Annual Sweet Frog event on July 13 from open to closing. Sweet Frog has been a supporter of the Friends of the NOAL for many years. Their support is greatly appreciated.
Don’t forget to join the ACLS Book Bonanza Sale at Redding Auction House, July 27-28 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and July 29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The NOAL Friends are sponsoring the Food Adventures Food Truck to keep you well fed and hydrated.
We hold monthly meetings on the third Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. at the New Oxford Area Library. Everyone is welcome to join us at our meetings and see the exciting things that are happening at the New Oxford Area Library library and how we work to support our Library and our wonderful patrons.
Consider becoming a member of the Friends. Forms can be picked up at the New Oxford Area Library or at any of our events.
Mary Lou Berg is president of the New Oxford Area Library Friends.
Mary Lou Berg
President of the NOAL Friends
