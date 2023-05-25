When you think about preserved land, what comes to mind? Our fantastic National Parks? A favorite state park or something in the Amazon? Or do you think about the many preserved acres that surround us here in Adams County? The Land Conservancy of Adams County has preserved over 13,000 acres of local land, including farms, forests, grasslands, and wetlands. The Adams County Farmland Preservation program has preserved almost 25,000 acres of farms. Adding this to the lands protected in our state forest and game lands, the Gettysburg National Military Park, and those preserved by townships, brings the total preserved acreage in Adams County to nearly 74,000 acres, or 114 square miles. This is 21.8% of our total area, a relatively high level of protected open space that we are very fortunate to have surrounded us.

Why is having a high level of preserved lands a good thing? Preserved properties offer many benefits to all residents of our county. They reduce air and water pollution by protecting forests that remove air pollutants and sequester greenhouse gases, protecting watersheds and wetlands that filter pollutants out of water flowing to our streams, and encouraging practices that improve soil quality and reduce the negative impacts of flooding. Land preservation also improves fish and wildlife habitats (suitable for fishing, hunting, and bird watching), maintains scenic landscapes, and protects our capacity to produce food. Additionally, numerous studies show that living surrounded by nature improves physical and mental health.

Betsy Meyer is a preserved land lover and vice president of the Land Conservancy of Adams County. The Land Conservancy of Adams County is a fully accredited, member-supported, nonprofit land trust with the mission to preserve the rural lands and character of Adams County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.