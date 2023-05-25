When you think about preserved land, what comes to mind? Our fantastic National Parks? A favorite state park or something in the Amazon? Or do you think about the many preserved acres that surround us here in Adams County? The Land Conservancy of Adams County has preserved over 13,000 acres of local land, including farms, forests, grasslands, and wetlands. The Adams County Farmland Preservation program has preserved almost 25,000 acres of farms. Adding this to the lands protected in our state forest and game lands, the Gettysburg National Military Park, and those preserved by townships, brings the total preserved acreage in Adams County to nearly 74,000 acres, or 114 square miles. This is 21.8% of our total area, a relatively high level of protected open space that we are very fortunate to have surrounded us.
Why is having a high level of preserved lands a good thing? Preserved properties offer many benefits to all residents of our county. They reduce air and water pollution by protecting forests that remove air pollutants and sequester greenhouse gases, protecting watersheds and wetlands that filter pollutants out of water flowing to our streams, and encouraging practices that improve soil quality and reduce the negative impacts of flooding. Land preservation also improves fish and wildlife habitats (suitable for fishing, hunting, and bird watching), maintains scenic landscapes, and protects our capacity to produce food. Additionally, numerous studies show that living surrounded by nature improves physical and mental health.
But wait, there’s more. Many preservation projects include conservation plans that help landowners improve the health of the streams and creeks that pass through their land. These improvements increase the quality of our drinking water, decrease the cost of water treatment for county residents, and enhance the quality of water as far afield as the Chesapeake Bay. Every piece of preserved land protects vital habitats for insects, birds, animals, and plants, all of which provide crucial pollination and biological control services to agriculture. Some of the most critical habitats protected in our preserved lands include those of our region’s birds. Ecologists routinely use bird populations to gauge the health of the local ecosystem. At the state and national level, public lands are maintained by trained forest and land managers who implement practices that restore health to their forests, grasslands, and wetlands. These efforts are often vital in saving specific plant or animal species whose numbers have been reduced due to habitat loss, the spread of invasive species, or diseases.
In addition to all the above (reduced pollution, protected habitats, improved health, and food benefits), conserving land also increases neighboring property values, saves tax dollars by encouraging more efficient development, and reduces the need for expensive drinking water filtration equipment.
Individuals can also benefit from preserving their properties. Many people preserve their property so that it will remain as it is forever and ever. These people do not want to see their beautiful acreage divided or developed in the future. They have peace of mind knowing their land will always be as beautiful and serene as it is today. Individuals may also benefit monetarily if they get paid for a conservation easement or receive a tax deduction for donating the easement.
So, whether you preserve the land you live on or live in our county surrounded by a large amount of preserved land; all of us benefit from the improved environment, protected wildlife habitats, lovely green surroundings, and the mental and physical health benefits that come with that. If you agree that these benefits are worth securing, please consider joining us as a member of the Land Conservancy of Adams County. Visit http://www.preserveadams.org for more information.
Betsy Meyer is a preserved land lover and vice president of the Land Conservancy of Adams County. The Land Conservancy of Adams County is a fully accredited, member-supported, nonprofit land trust with the mission to preserve the rural lands and character of Adams County.
