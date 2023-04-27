We are blessed to be in one of the fly fishing hot spots. Central Pennsylvania boasts some of the best trout streams in the nation. While Cumberland Valley and the mountain streams receive much notoriety, I consider our own Conewago Creek equal to them all. I talk to other fishermen to be friendly and to pick up fishing tips; there’s always something more to learn about fly fishing. I usually ask where they are from, and I find that folks come from all over Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and beyond to fly fish the Conewago Creek. Why do they Come? That’s easy. There are a lot of trout in the creek, and, quite obviously, fishing is much more fun when there is something to catch.

There are several reasons why there are a lot of trout in Conewago Creek and other creeks in Adams County. The first is Adams County Trout Unlimited (ACTU). ACTU works tirelessly to establish and maintain fish habitats. Among other important activities, they also work with cooperating landowners to keep private land open to fishermen. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is another reason. The Commission and dedicated volunteers do an excellent job keeping approved trout waters well stocked. And finally, as a bonus, the Mummasburg Sportsmans Association arranges for stocking “trophy trout” in select streams in Adams County. From first-hand experience, I can tell you there is a real thrill when you latch onto one of the big ones.

Pat Naugle is the past president of the Land Conservancy of Adams County.

