We are blessed to be in one of the fly fishing hot spots. Central Pennsylvania boasts some of the best trout streams in the nation. While Cumberland Valley and the mountain streams receive much notoriety, I consider our own Conewago Creek equal to them all. I talk to other fishermen to be friendly and to pick up fishing tips; there’s always something more to learn about fly fishing. I usually ask where they are from, and I find that folks come from all over Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and beyond to fly fish the Conewago Creek. Why do they Come? That’s easy. There are a lot of trout in the creek, and, quite obviously, fishing is much more fun when there is something to catch.
There are several reasons why there are a lot of trout in Conewago Creek and other creeks in Adams County. The first is Adams County Trout Unlimited (ACTU). ACTU works tirelessly to establish and maintain fish habitats. Among other important activities, they also work with cooperating landowners to keep private land open to fishermen. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is another reason. The Commission and dedicated volunteers do an excellent job keeping approved trout waters well stocked. And finally, as a bonus, the Mummasburg Sportsmans Association arranges for stocking “trophy trout” in select streams in Adams County. From first-hand experience, I can tell you there is a real thrill when you latch onto one of the big ones.
Trout are very sensitive aquatic creatures that can only survive in high-quality water. The aquatic insects that are the mainstay of the trout’s diet are also sensitive to water quality. If trout survive in a stream, it is the best indicator of excellent water quality. Since there are trout in Adams County streams, you could conclude that the water quality is excellent in Adams County, and, for the most part, that would be a valid conclusion, at least where the trout streams are. High-quality water is cool and absent of excessive nutrients and sediment. Factors supporting high-quality water include riparian buffer zones and open spaces where rainwater can infiltrate the ground. Riparian buffer zones are vegetated corridors along stream banks that filter out nutrients and sediments. The best riparian buffers also have trees that provide shade and help keep the water cool. The open space (fields and woodland) allows rain to infiltrate into the groundwater, which makes its way to streams and becomes baseflow in the streams. Having adequate baseflow is essential for the health of trout and all aquatic life.
As development increases in an area, the factors supporting good water quality are diminished, and water quality deteriorates. Preserving open space and riparian buffers is critical if we want to pass our great tradition of fly fishing on to our grandchildren. Fortunately, the land preserved by the Land Conservancy provides all the elements that lead to good water quality, which supports aquatic life, including trout.
The Land Conservancy of Adams County is a fully accredited, member-supported 501©3 nonprofit organization with the mission of preserving the rural lands and character of Adams County, Pennsylvania. For more information about the Land Conservancy of Adams County, visit http://www.PreserveAdams.org.
Pat Naugle is the past president of the Land Conservancy of Adams County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.