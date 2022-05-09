May is Older Americans Month! Every May, the Administration for Community Living (ACL) leads the nation’s observance of Older Americans Month (OAM). In 2022, ACL will be focusing on aging in place – how older adults can plan to stay in their homes and live independently in their communities for as long as possible. The 2022 theme is Age My Way, an opportunity for all of us to explore the many ways older adults can remain in and be involved with their communities.
The Age My Way theme fits perfectly with the mission of the Adams County Office for Aging Inc. (ACOFA) which is to support older adults in their homes and communities by providing a range of community and in-home services.
A great way to learn about those services and others which are available for people aging in place is to attend the 2022 Spring Fling event which will be held on Wednesday, June 1st in the Hauser Field House, located at the west end of Lincoln Avenue on the Gettysburg College campus.
Spring Fling is ACOFA’s annual Older Americans Month health and wellness event. Spring Fling celebrates healthy aging and connects older adults and people living with disabilities to the programs, services and supports available to help people continue living in the best way possible. We encourage everyone to learn about services before those services are needed.
Spring Fling is a partnership between ACOFA and the PA LINK to Aging & Disability Resources. All adults, family members and caregivers are invited to attend. The morning of Spring Fling features exhibits from health, medical, financial, insurance and human services as well as other area businesses. From 9 a.m. until noon, participants will have the opportunity to meet and talk with representatives from business and non-profit organizations and to obtain important information about services as well as volunteer and employment opportunities.
Entertainment from 10–11 a.m. will be provided by award-winning songwriter Ray Owen. Ray’s performance is sponsored by UPMC Health Plans and will provide a mix of traditional classics, original songs, comedy and lots of fun. Door prizes will be awarded before lunch. There is no charge to attend the morning festivities.
Lunch will be served at noon in the College Dining Center. Lunch tickets are $5.00 and may be obtained at the ACOFA main office located at 318 W. Middle St. in Gettysburg, or at any of the senior centers. The price of the tickets has been greatly reduced thanks to sponsorships from Wellspan Health and Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community. The deadline for purchasing tickets is Wednesday, May 18.
After lunch, everyone is invited to return to the field house to play bingo from approximately 12:45-1:45 p.m. Businesses from around the county are welcome to donate prizes.
Transportation can be arranged through the senior centers or by calling Rabbit Transit at 1-800-632-9063. Shuttle service, also provided by Rabbit Transit, will be available from the parking lot next to Musselman Stadium to the exhibit hall. Street parking is very limited so using the lot and shuttle service is strongly encouraged.
Check this space next month for information about the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program vouchers for fresh fruits and vegetables which will be available starting in June. Eligible adults age 60 and over who live in Adams County and meet the income eligibility guidelines may receive a set of four vouchers worth $6.00 each. We hope to receive our vouchers from the PA Department of Agriculture in late May or early June.
For more information about events and programs call ACOFA at 717-334-9296 or 1-800-548-3240.
