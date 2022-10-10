This will be my last article as executive director and I’m glad to have this space to share some final thoughts. In 1988, I started my adventure with the Adams County Office for Aging, Inc. (ACOFA). I had never worked with older adults before and after 34 years they are part of my soul, as are the dedicated staff I have worked with. This staff does its best each day to ensure the older adults in Adams County are their priority. That is why it is bittersweet to be retiring at the end of this month.

I began as a care manager, then served as in-home services supervisor, and for the last eight years as executive director. I leave knowing the agency will be in good hands. The Board of Directors has hired R. Patrick Fitzgerald as the new executive director, and he comes to us with experience in aging services from other areas of the commonwealth. He will be fortunate to lead a very experienced management staff. Karen Markle, director of in-home services and Linda Thompson, director of community services combine for almost 60 years of dedication to ACOFA. Thomas Hunt, fiscal director might be less seasoned with ACOFA, but not in accounting experience. I can’t express how grateful I am to have had such dedicated care management staff including Lynn Deardorff, Jessica McCutcheon, Andy Winebrenner, Cristy Eline, Karen Smith, Megan Young and Lisa Baumgardner. The support staff, Julie Kim and Kim Reich, keep the wheels turning within the agency. Of course, I can’t forget our senior center managers including Cheryl Kulkusky, Bette Lambert, Tina Pate, Melissa Baker and Mary Mallory. All of these employees ensure the seniors of Adams County are their priority and for that I am grateful. Thanks for the great memories at ACOFA.

Vicki Huffaker is the executive director for the Adams County Office for Aging Inc. until Oct. 31.

