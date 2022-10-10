This will be my last article as executive director and I’m glad to have this space to share some final thoughts. In 1988, I started my adventure with the Adams County Office for Aging, Inc. (ACOFA). I had never worked with older adults before and after 34 years they are part of my soul, as are the dedicated staff I have worked with. This staff does its best each day to ensure the older adults in Adams County are their priority. That is why it is bittersweet to be retiring at the end of this month.
I began as a care manager, then served as in-home services supervisor, and for the last eight years as executive director. I leave knowing the agency will be in good hands. The Board of Directors has hired R. Patrick Fitzgerald as the new executive director, and he comes to us with experience in aging services from other areas of the commonwealth. He will be fortunate to lead a very experienced management staff. Karen Markle, director of in-home services and Linda Thompson, director of community services combine for almost 60 years of dedication to ACOFA. Thomas Hunt, fiscal director might be less seasoned with ACOFA, but not in accounting experience. I can’t express how grateful I am to have had such dedicated care management staff including Lynn Deardorff, Jessica McCutcheon, Andy Winebrenner, Cristy Eline, Karen Smith, Megan Young and Lisa Baumgardner. The support staff, Julie Kim and Kim Reich, keep the wheels turning within the agency. Of course, I can’t forget our senior center managers including Cheryl Kulkusky, Bette Lambert, Tina Pate, Melissa Baker and Mary Mallory. All of these employees ensure the seniors of Adams County are their priority and for that I am grateful. Thanks for the great memories at ACOFA.
For what is left of my word count I would like to highlight two important upcoming events: Medicare Open Enrollment and the Adams County Community Foundation’s Giving Spree.
If you have been by our office recently you may have noticed a Giving Spree sign has reappeared in the front yard. The 2022 Giving Spree is happening on Nov. 3 and ACOFA is one of 90+ nonprofits accepting contributions. Like last year there are three options for giving: donors can mail a gift (starting now and including a completed donation form), give online (on Nov. 3) or drop off a donation and completed form between 1 and 5 p.m. at the drive-through event on Nov. 3 at the Gettysburg Times. Please visit the “Events” page on our website at http://www.acofa.org or the Adams County Community Foundation site at https://www.adamscountycf.org/ for complete information. If you would like a donor form, stop by or we would be happy to mail one to you. If you have questions or would like more detail about how donations are used, please call 717-334-9296 and ask for Linda.
October is also the start of Open Enrollment for Medicare prescription drug coverage. During the open enrollment period, which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, beneficiaries can join, switch, or drop Medicare Advantage or Prescription Drug Coverage. Open Enrollment is the time to take the opportunity to think about what benefits will matter and compare available options for 2023.
Help is available through ACOFA’s PA-MEDI program for those who would like to discuss plan options with a trained counselor. Our volunteer counselors will help research and explain your choices. Appointments to receive help can be made by calling ACOFA at 717-334-9296 or 1-800-548-3240.
Vicki Huffaker is the executive director for the Adams County Office for Aging Inc. until Oct. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.