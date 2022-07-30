Thaddeus Stevens has been the subject of three Hollywood portrayals- twice as a villain and once as a hero.

Stevens’s initial movie appearance was more than a hundred years ago in the first epic movie, “Birth of a Nation,” by legendary filmmaker, D.W. Griffith. The 1915 silent film pioneered such revolutionary film techniques as close ups, rapid cutting montage and tracking shots. But it also championed rank racial bigotry and glorified the Ku Klux Klan.

Ross Hetrick is president of the Thaddeus Stevens Society, which is dedicated to promoting Stevens’s important legacy. More information about the Great Commoner can be found at the society’s website: https://www.thaddeusstevenssociety.com/

