When my kids were little, we spent many spring and summer afternoons wading in the shallows of Marsh Creek below the dam at Sachs Covered Bridge. We’d poke around the water line, flipping over rocks to get a look at all the little salamanders and underwater bugs, then eventually head home for supper, dirty but happy to have spent an afternoon outside in the natural world.
I’d pat myself on the back for getting my kids outside to play, but it never occurred to this lackadaisical young mother to wonder whether our beautiful rural stream was actually safe for the kids to be playing in.
Happily for us, it turns out that the presence of all those little water critters (more correctly known as macroinvertebrates) was a sign that the water was actually pretty clean—phew! But dangerous water-borne bacteria can lurk in even the cleanest-looking water, as volunteers with the Watershed Alliance of Adams County learned last fall. These volunteers sampled water at five sites around the county to test for water-borne pathogens that can make us humans pretty sick. As it happens, Marsh Creek was not among those sites, but other sites showed that some of our beautiful rural waters contained levels of e. coli well over state-defined limits for safe swimming.
As a result of that pilot testing program, the watershed alliance was awarded a grant from the South Mountain Partnership to test for water-borne pathogens at up to 30 sites around the county this summer. We’ll share the results here in the community and with the state so that you can make informed decisions about where to play in Adams County waters, and in hopes that our findings will inform future water-quality improvement efforts.
It’s an ambitious project, and we’re going to need some help from folks in the community who can suggest testing sites and help us gather water samples.
If you’re interested in helping out, or just want to know more about the health of our waters here in Adams County, I hope you’ll join us at the watershed alliance’s annual meeting on Wednesday, April 13. We’ll gather in person at the Adams County Agricultural and Natural Resources Center (670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg) from 7 to 8 p.m. to share some refreshments, catch up on the past year’s activities, and look forward to what we’ll be doing this year, which includes some water testing.
So if you’re at all interested in water, and you should be, I hope you’ll attend.
The nonprofit Watershed Alliance of Adams County is dedicated to enhancing and protecting the water resources of Adams County. For more information about the Watershed Alliance, its upcoming annual meeting, and this summer’s water-borne pathogen-testing program, please visit AdamsWatersheds.org.
Just a note: Our water-borne pathogen-testing project was financed in part by a grant from the Community Conservation Partnerships Program, Environmental Stewardship Fund, under the administration of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Bureau of Recreation and Conservation. The grant was awarded through the South Mountain Partnership, with management oversight by the Appalachian Trail Conservancy.
The watershed alliance is a partner of the South Mountain Partnership, an alliance of organizations working to preserve and enhance the cultural and natural assets of the South Mountain Landscape in Central Pennsylvania. To learn more about the Partnership, please visit SouthMountainPartnership.org.
Chris Little serves on the board of directors at the Watershed Alliance of Adams County (WAAC).
