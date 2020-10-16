Before becoming the branch manager at Littlestown Library, I previously worked in a children’s library for nearly a decade, and I still enjoy working with our littlest patrons: presenting story times and creating children’s programming. This year has completely changed how we do programming, as we’re unable to gather as we have previously. Nevertheless, the libraries of Adams County are still offering lots of fun and educational programs for the kiddos, just a little bit differently.
Each week, you can find virtual story times from familiar and friendly faces. Mr. George from the Gettysburg Library and Miss Nicole (Jones), a speech language pathologist, come together each Tuesday for an All In(clusive) story time, a sensory story time for children ages 2 and up of all abilities. On Wednesdays, catch the premiere of the weekly Preschool story time, and on Thursdays, tune in for our Baby and Toddler story time. Each story time will be presented by one of your favorite story tellers from around the county and will premiere on the Youth Services Facebook page and added to the Adams County Library System YouTube channel, so you can watch it with your child at your convenience. In addition, every Friday morning, check out the Carroll Valley Facebook page for your weekly dose of dogs with Danny the K-Pet therapy dog and his owner Bonnie as they read a story. And coming soon, a brand new story time…Hora de Cuentos Bilingüe/Bilingual Story Time with Miss Bridgid will debut on Oct. 19. After a short break, this story time will resume in November with regularly scheduled videos.
