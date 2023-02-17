February is Read Aloud Month at the library, and all month long we’re also highlighting the audio collections we have. Several bestselling novels, nonfiction and biographies by your favorite authors have been recorded and are available to listen to from the library. Audiobooks offer a different way to experience a story. Often, they are read aloud by award-winning narrators and actors, and some are read by the authors themselves.

We have audiobooks on compact disc available to borrow at all of our branches. Many more can be borrowed as digital eaudiobooks through cloudLibrary that you can access from anywhere. You can download the cloudLibrary app to a device or use cloudLibrary through your computer without an app. Searching the library’s catalog will help you find audiobooks on our shelves, and in the case of eAudiobooks, provide a link directly from the catalog to the title in cloudLibrary.

Annette DeFuso is the technical services director of the Adams County Library System.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.