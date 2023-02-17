February is Read Aloud Month at the library, and all month long we’re also highlighting the audio collections we have. Several bestselling novels, nonfiction and biographies by your favorite authors have been recorded and are available to listen to from the library. Audiobooks offer a different way to experience a story. Often, they are read aloud by award-winning narrators and actors, and some are read by the authors themselves.
We have audiobooks on compact disc available to borrow at all of our branches. Many more can be borrowed as digital eaudiobooks through cloudLibrary that you can access from anywhere. You can download the cloudLibrary app to a device or use cloudLibrary through your computer without an app. Searching the library’s catalog will help you find audiobooks on our shelves, and in the case of eAudiobooks, provide a link directly from the catalog to the title in cloudLibrary.
Some newer selections from our audiobook collection on compact disc include “Distant Thunder” by Stuart Woods, a thriller set in Maine featuring P.I. Stone Barrington entangled in a plot involving the CIA, foreign agents, and the return of an old enemy. “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny is the latest mystery featuring Chief Inspector Armand Gamache set in the village of Three Pines. “Godmersham Park” by Gill Hornby is a historical novel inspired by the true story of author Jane Austen’s family and the governess who came to stay with them.
In “The Rooted Life: Cultivating Health and Wholeness Through Growing Your Own Food,” author Justin Rhodes tells the listener of his struggle to find healthy food for his family and his decision to grow his own food as a more sustainable lifestyle. In “Dinners with Ruth: a Memoir on the Power of Friendships,” Nina Totenberg tells her story as a correspondent for NPR as well as her decades-long friendship with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
“Finding Me” the memoir by actress Viola Davis received this year’s Grammy Award for best audiobook. It’s available on both compact disc and through cloudLibrary as an eAudiobook. Other new eAudiobooks include “The Sweet Spot” by Amy Poeppel, a story of community, family, and friendship, in which three women in New York come together to care for an abandoned baby. “The House of Wolves” by James Patterson and Mike Lupica follows the new head of a powerful West-coast family as she tries to solve her father’s murder.
“Irish Coffee Murder” by Leslie Meier is a short, cozy mystery story set in Maine during St. Patrick’s Day. This volume also includes two more holiday-themed stories by authors Lee Hollis and Barbara Ross. “The Keeper of Stories” by Sally Page is about a house cleaner who becomes the confidante of the people she meets through her business but hasn’t yet found the courage to tell her own story to someone.
Our audiobook collection is just one more way we bring your favorite authors to you and celebrate the art and practice of reading aloud. All of these titles and many more are freely available with your library card.
Annette DeFuso is the technical services director of the Adams County Library System.
