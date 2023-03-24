Reduce, reuse, recycle. We have all heard the phrase, and many of us pride ourselves on our efforts to recycle materials from our day to day lives to reduce what we send to landfills. Unfortunately, the rate of recycling in the U.S. is relatively low compared to other countries and currently hovers around 32.1% of municipal solid waste being recycled with the balance either being incinerated or landfilled. This rate varies by material, with paper and paperboard accounting for the bulk of our recycling. When it comes to plastics, less than five percent of plastic materials are actually recycled. Even when we put our plastic waste into the recycling stream, the vast majority still ends up being landfilled.
Plastic is one of the most ubiquitous materials in modern society, with its versatility and durability making it a popular choice for a wide range of products and packaging materials. However, the negative environmental impact of plastic waste has become a significant concern, with microplastics entering the water stream and being detected in all aspects of our environment, including most recently in human lungs. Despite the good intentions behind recycling plastic, the reality is that plastic recycling does not work as well as we might hope.
One of the main reasons why plastic recycling does not work well is that there are many different types of plastic, each with different chemical properties that make them unsuitable for certain types of recycling processes. For example, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is a common type of plastic used in bottles and containers, and it is relatively easy to recycle. However, high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and polypropylene (PP) are more challenging to recycle due to their chemical properties. When these different plastics are mixed in single stream recycling, many plastic items end up in landfills, even if they are technically recyclable. In addition, even when plastic is recycled, the resulting material is often of lower quality than the original plastic. This is because the recycling process can degrade the plastic, making it less durable and more prone to breaking down.
So, what is an environmentally aware person supposed to do when faced with the overwhelming amount of plastic that we encounter on a daily basis? We can go back to the phrase we all know: reduce, reuse, recycle. We can try to reduce our use of plastic, which will have a much greater impact on the environment than recycling plastic. Although it is impossible to eliminate the use of plastic on a daily basis, just being aware of your use can change your habits. This is especially important with single use plastics, items that are literally used once and then thrown in the garbage. Simple acts like purchasing a water bottle and refilling it instead of buying water in plastic bottles can make a large impact on your own life. You’ll notice an immediate impact in your recycle bin when you eliminate the plastic bottles (and you’ll save money).
In addition to being aware of your plastic purchases, you can also consider how you dispose of everyday materials. Little changes in your day-to-day habits can have a great impact locally and can help reduce plastics entering our local waterways. One example is properly disposing of cigarette butts. As part of the Gettysburg Green Gathering, we pick up trash along Taneytown Road starting at the intersection of Steinwehr Avenue. The amount of cigarette butts we pick up is always astonishing. Typically, over 300 line the road when we do our trash pickups. These cigarette butts contain microplastics called cellulose acetate fibers (the stuff that looks like paper fibers), which make their way into our local waterways and eventually to the Chesapeake Bay. You can make a significant impact locally by not throwing your cigarette butts out the window of your car.
It seems plastic is everywhere, and it can feel like it is impossible to address the issue on a personal level, but with little steps like reducing your use of single-use plastics, reducing your reliance on plastics and disposing of plastics correctly, you can make a bigger impact than recycling alone. If you would like to take a more active role in reducing the plastic that enters our local waterways, please join the Gettysburg Green Gathering on May 6 at 9 a.m. to pick up trash that lines the road. We meet on the battlefield parking lot on Taneytown Road.
Matt Crowner is a Gettysburg native and co-chair of the Gettysburg Green Gathering.
