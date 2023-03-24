Reduce, reuse, recycle. We have all heard the phrase, and many of us pride ourselves on our efforts to recycle materials from our day to day lives to reduce what we send to landfills. Unfortunately, the rate of recycling in the U.S. is relatively low compared to other countries and currently hovers around 32.1% of municipal solid waste being recycled with the balance either being incinerated or landfilled. This rate varies by material, with paper and paperboard accounting for the bulk of our recycling. When it comes to plastics, less than five percent of plastic materials are actually recycled. Even when we put our plastic waste into the recycling stream, the vast majority still ends up being landfilled.

Plastic is one of the most ubiquitous materials in modern society, with its versatility and durability making it a popular choice for a wide range of products and packaging materials. However, the negative environmental impact of plastic waste has become a significant concern, with microplastics entering the water stream and being detected in all aspects of our environment, including most recently in human lungs. Despite the good intentions behind recycling plastic, the reality is that plastic recycling does not work as well as we might hope.

Matt Crowner is a Gettysburg native and co-chair of the Gettysburg Green Gathering.

