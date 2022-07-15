I hope you were able to read last week’s part one of this column. If not, know that I am discussing “intersectional environmentalism,” a term coined by Leah Thomas and defined as an inclusive approach to environmentalism that advocates for the protection of both people and the planet.
One of the many resources identified in Thomas’s book, “The Intersectional Environmentalist,” is a tool from The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency called “Environmental Justice in Your Community.” You can find this tool online at: http://www.epa.gov/environmentaljustice/environmental-justice-your-community.
Pennsylvania is located in EPA Region 3 (Mid-Atlantic), and our state’s key issues include: the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act, hazardous waste cleanup sites, protecting drinking water sources, hydraulic fracturing, restoration of the Chesapeake Bay, and surface coal mining in Appalachia, among others. I encourage you to explore the EPA’s website for detailed information regarding issues affecting Pennsylvania and its residents.
This resource provides context for what issues are facing our communities, but how can one advocate for people and the planet? First, we must begin by acknowledging several points, including:
1. The realities of the environmental justice crisis that BIPOC and low-income communities face
2. Demographics that contribute the least to the climate crisis are hit the hardest by climate burdens
3. That racial progress and equality will also aid in environmental justice
Next, we must acknowledge how our identities play a role in our relationship with the world around us. Thomas’s book provides “an introduction to the intersection of environmentalism, racism, and privilege, and an acknowledgment of the fundamental truth that we cannot save the planet without uplifting the voices of its people.” It also includes pledges that one can consider and adopt, as I have:
- I will stand in solidarity with BIPOC, LGBTQ2S+, disability communities, and the planet.
- I will not ignore the intersections of environmentalism and social justice.
- I will amplify the messages of BIPOC, LGBTQ2S+, and disability justice activists and environmental leaders.
- I will use my privilege to advocate for Black and brown lives in spaces where their messages are often silenced.
- I will share my learnings with other environmentalists and my community.
- I will not remain silent during pivotal political and cultural moments that impact targeted communities.
One of my personal takeaways from “The Intersectional Environmentalist” was a statement that reads, “Knowledge is power and key in building a more equitable future. Through reflection and historical analysis, we can dismantle the flaws in our educational system, plant new seeds, unearth diverse stories of the past that are often left out of the conversation, and make environmental education more holistic, equitable, and representative.”
I encourage you to educate yourself on environmental and social justice issues, whether globally or locally. Sometimes it’s hard to know where to begin, and reading this book was a great start for me. I am delighted to share that a copy of The Intersectional Environmentalist is available in the YWCA’s Diversity Reading Room. We welcome the community to stop by the YWCA and enjoy this lending library filled with more than 100 titles promoting empowerment, diversity, equity, and inclusion.
