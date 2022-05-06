Spring is here, and as the warmer weather comes, so does a new batch of DVDs at the library. We have many new releases, nostalgia titles, new seasons of TV shows to binge-watch, and non-fiction documentaries to keep you sustained until summer finally arrives. The best part is that they are free to borrow with your library card!
New PBS movies recently added to our collection include “American Horses” which traces the emergence of several popular breeds of horses and introduces the trainers that care for them. The “Great Mammoth Mystery” featuring Sir David Attenborough pays a visit to the home of amateur fossil hunters in southern England to look at some of their extinct mammoth findings. There is also a PBS series that has a new season this month. “Animals with Cameras — season two” features animals such as turtles, sharks, koalas, bats, and kangaroos as wildlife cinematographers revealing behavior new to scientists and insights into conservation.
Documentaries new to our collection include “The Boomer Revolution” which takes a look at the largest and wealthiest generation ever born. Several new biographies have also been recently released. “Abraham Lincoln” is a three-part definitive biography of our 16th president. “I, Douglas Fairbanks” tells the story of the first dashing, dazzling, debonair King of Hollywood. Finally, don’t miss “Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time” which recounts the extraordinary life of the award winning author.
Television shows with new seasons on DVD include “Chesapeake Shores,” “The Good Fight,” “The Great,” “Kin,” “The Larkins,” “The Last Kingdom,” “Sanditon,” “The Shelbourne,” and “Succession.”
As the movie industry continues to make up for lost time, don’t miss these great feature films: “Blacklight (Liam Neeson),” “A Day to Die (Bruce Willis),” “Dog (Channing Tatum),” “The King’s Daughter (Pierce Brosnan),” “Moonfall (Halle Berry),” “Uncharted (Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg),” and for those who like musicals, “Cyrano (Peter Dinklage).”
You can browse our collection in person at one of our six branches in Adams County or online at www.adamslibrary.org. Hope to see you soon!
