On the third Sunday in September, an amazing festival transforms the Gettysburg Recreation Park into a joyous four-hour community celebration. Approaching its 32nd year, the Adams County Heritage Festival brings together families from all income levels for an afternoon of musical entertainment, ethnic food, children’s activities, traditional crafts, and non-profit information booths. Although food and craft vendors have items for sale, it’s a totally free event made possible by generous local grants and donations.
In the span of a few hours, a forest of tents and canopies springs up in the central part of the rec park. Food vendors set up their stalls in the fireman’s pavilion or sell from trucks, and a stage materializes under a tent on the basketball court. In just one afternoon, nearly one thousand people visit various booths, bring chairs, or sit at picnic tables to listen to music and sample savory foods from other countries.
Children on bicycles gather for the annual cycle parade, while others carry “passports” to visit a dozen international displays.
Music is a major part of the festival, a way of appreciating the cultures of Adams County and those of far-away places. The afternoon starts at noon with bagpiper Rodney Yeaple from the York Pipe Band, who parades the festival grounds in a traditional kilt. This year, following an invocation and civic proclamations, Ladies in the Parlor, a quartet of women musicians from south-central Pennsylvania, will start toes tapping with old favorites: American roots music at its best.
Next will be Simple Gifts, from State College, with a concert of Eastern European melodies springing from Bosnia and Ukraine. Mid-afternoon, an African-American jazz combo from Baltimore, Cam Sounds and Vibrations, will bring their quartet with a featured trumpeter to the festival stage.
The last gig of the day, back by popular demand, will be Los Monstros. The fantastic rhythms of this Latin fusion band will undoubtedly again spur everyone to get up and dance.
This annual event is a true family occasion with something in the way of food and entertainment to please everyone.
Many important nonprofit organizations have booths at the Festival, offering an opportunity to learn more about their programs and ways that one can volunteer.
Children enjoy special hands-on art activities and gathering stamps on their “passports.” These will be available at the information booth near the entrance, where folks can purchase T-shirts.
Also, at the entrance, a huge world map tells a story of immigration. Festival-goers are encouraged to put pins on the map to mark the part of the world where their ancestors came from. We discover that Adams Countians have links to many different countries each year, and that’s what the Heritage Festival is all about. We appreciate each other’s roots and the cultures that emerge from them. We rub elbows for a few hours and feel comfortable sharing both music and space.
It’s a lot of work for a few shared hours, but it’s worth it. In fact, when we couldn’t have an in-person Festival for those few years, something was missing from our lives. This year, you’ll find it on Sept. 17 from noon until 4 p.m. at the Gettysburg Rec Park, 545 Long Lane. For more information, call 717-334-0752.
Janet M. Powers is Adams County Heritage Festival Grants and Public Relations chair.
