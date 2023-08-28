On the third Sunday in September, an amazing festival transforms the Gettysburg Recreation Park into a joyous four-hour community celebration. Approaching its 32nd year, the Adams County Heritage Festival brings together families from all income levels for an afternoon of musical entertainment, ethnic food, children’s activities, traditional crafts, and non-profit information booths. Although food and craft vendors have items for sale, it’s a totally free event made possible by generous local grants and donations.

In the span of a few hours, a forest of tents and canopies springs up in the central part of the rec park. Food vendors set up their stalls in the fireman’s pavilion or sell from trucks, and a stage materializes under a tent on the basketball court. In just one afternoon, nearly one thousand people visit various booths, bring chairs, or sit at picnic tables to listen to music and sample savory foods from other countries.

Janet M. Powers is Adams County Heritage Festival Grants and Public Relations chair.

