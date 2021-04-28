“The Child is father of the Man; and I could wish my days to be bound each to each by natural piety.” So wrote William Wordsworth in his poem My Heart Leaps Up, implying that lessons learned while young influence us throughout our lives, with him particularly hoping he would retain the joys of his youth.
Sadly, not all children experience a carefree, joyous youth. Some lose their youthful innocence much too soon, enter the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center, (ACCAC), a non-profit dedicated to supporting a community in which children are safe, families are strong and child victims of abuse can be kids again.
Connie and Earl Trump are Adams County residents and longtime members of the Exchange Club of Gettysburg, as well as volunteers for Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center. They encourage you to join them in their efforts to inspire hope for victims of child abuse and to ultimately, put an end to it in our community.
