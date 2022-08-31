With summer winding down and kids heading back to school, some Adams County youth recall a week of building forts, playing soccer, doing yoga under the trees and having fun on the Vida playground with new friends.
In late June, the 31st annual Interfaith Center for Peace and Justice (ICPJ) Peace Camp was held at Vida Charter School in Gettysburg. An annual summer camp is offered by the ICPJ for a suggested donation of $35 per family. A committee of the Peace Camp chose the theme Earth Justice: People, Peace and Planet. To teach back lessons they learned about equity in communities, sustainable living, and creating a better future, the youth divided into age groups and created skits, videos and art. Using a skit, the youth explored how a storm may affect different communities. Others recorded a video describing the benefits of watering and protecting a tree that had been forgotten. A mural was created by young artists showing different climates and animals found there. Through creative and inspiring ways, youth found solutions to world problems and learned how to soften their earth footprint and use their voices to educate others on the importance of protecting the planet.
Playing circus games and having fun together were a source of laughter for all when Lance Windish visited the camp. Leighton Rice shared his local apples with campers and taught them about soil erosion and soil conservation. Blessed Shahid led a profound conversation about Juneteenth and the power of words and actions. A lung lesson was delivered by Yeimi Gagliardi, who discussed healthy breathing and air quality. Professor Eleanor Hogan created an engaging PEACE (like BINGO) game to share information about Japan’s and other Asian countries environmental protection strategies. Brenda Reyes and Gettysburg College students visited the Vida school garden and assisted with a service-learning project.
A group of college, high school and middle school students helped Melissa Rosenberger, MSW, to direct Peace Camp again this year. There is a lot of excitement among campers and staff about the 32nd Peace Camp next summer. Visit the ICPJ website and consider making a donation at the Annual Giving Spree in a few weeks to support Peace Camp, Heritage Fest, and all the contributions ICPJ makes towards creating a peaceful and just society!
Melissa Rosenberger, MSW, is a social worker in the community, she is committed to maintaining the community’s safety and eliminating racism. Rosenberger serves on ICPJ, CFYCD, and Vida Charter School boards.
