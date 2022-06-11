What is one of the first things most of us do when we have a physical or mental ailment, or when we receive a diagnosis from a medical professional? We Google the symptoms or the diagnosis. Wow! This can lead to an overwhelming amount of information, some of it reliable and some not.
While library staff cannot and do not give medical advice, as information professionals we can direct community members to understandable, reliable health information. MedlinePlus and PubMed are two wonderful free resources provided to the public as a service of the National Library of Medicine, which is a part of the National Institutes of Health. These can be accessed at medlineplus.gov and pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov, respectively, and links are provided at adamslibrary.org under digital resources in the elibrary section.
MedlinePlus is a great place to start. It is devised to provide information to patients and their families in a well-organized, straightforward manner. Wondering what the doctor’s medical terminology means in plain language? This is the place to go. There is a medical encyclopedia and a tutorial for understanding medical language. The doctor orders a test, and you would like a better explanation? 300 test descriptions are provided including what the test is used for, why a health professional may order it, and what the experience of undergoing the test may feel like. Much of the information is available in Spanish. Extensive information on drugs and supplements are also provided in an easy-to-read format. I looked up “tennis elbow” in the medical encyclopedia. This is something that doctors have told me does not usually come from playing tennis but may have in my case! I found a two-page synopsis of the disorder including causes, symptoms, and treatment. Apparently, tennis players share this condition with butchers and painters.
So, you have the basics down, but you would like to research a condition more deeply? This is where PubMed can help. Search a medical condition and retrieve scholarly articles and article citations on related experiments and studies. Here a search of “tennis elbow” garnered over 2,000 results! One study found that males with tennis elbow tended to be perfectionistic, and both males and females with this condition tended not to score high on extroversion. Who knew?!
All kidding aside, these are excellent, free resources to guide the choices you make when managing your health. Library computers and wi-fi are at your disposal, and staff can help you utilize these tools. PAForward, a Pennsylvania Library Association Literacies Initiative, includes health literacy as one of the five basic literacies where libraries are well-positioned to aid their communities.
Besides providing research assistance on health matters, ACLS also hosts health related programs. Complete details of each of the following can be found on the events calendar at adamslibrary.org.
• After-School Safety Prevention Program with YWCA, New Oxford Library, children in grades kindergarten through eighth grade, and their parents, begins June 15. Six sessions covering issues such as bullying, abuse, and digital safety.
• Saturday Strolling Book Chat, Gettysburg Library, Adults, July 2 and 16, Aug. 5 and 20 at 9 a.m.
• Qigong, Harbaugh-Thomas Library, children ages 8 and up and adults, July 18 at 3 p.m. Qigong uses gentle movement to focus the mind and balance the body.
Here’s hoping you have a healthy and happy summer.
