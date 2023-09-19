In the annals of cinematic history, certain films have emerged as timeless classics, leaving an indelible mark on our cultural consciousness. The year 1993 bore witness to one such masterpiece that forever altered how we perceive history and the art of storytelling in cinema. “Gettysburg,” directed by Ronald F. Maxwell, marks its 30th anniversary this October. Its impact resonates across the nation and worldwide, but most profoundly within the hallowed grounds of Gettysburg itself.

“Gettysburg” was not merely a movie; it was a transformative experience that spurred a renewed interest in Civil War history, motivating individuals to delve into historical accounts and engage in intellectual discussions. It catalyzed tourism to Civil War sites, with Gettysburg hosting millions on the pilgrimage.

Jill Sellers is the president and chief executive officer of Main Street Gettysburg. She lives in Adams County with her husband, Shane, and their two sons, Joshua, 18, and Caleb, 15.

