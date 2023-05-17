The Adams County Arts Council’s (ACAC) 19th annual Juried Art Exhibition (JAE) will be on display in Schmucker Gallery, Gettysburg College, from June 1-23. The awards ceremony and reception are free and open to the public and will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, June 10 (awards presented at 6 p.m.). Following the awards ceremony, ACAC is thrilled to host an extended celebration upstairs in the Paul Recital Hall, which is new this year. The purpose is to “toast the artists” that make such a stunning exhibit and annual event possible and to expand opportunities for them to show and sell their work. The celebration will feature music by the Buzz Jones Quartet, heavy hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, and a silent auction of ACAC member-created works selected by the JAE committee. Participating artists will be honored guests and art enthusiasts can register to attend on the ACAC website (http://www.adamsarts.org) for $75 per person, with an opportunity to donate an additional $75 as an “artist sponsor.” “Toast the Artists” is sponsored by Open Minds, Renn Kirby, Gettysburg College, Members 1st, Graphcom, A&A Village Treasures, Scott & Co. Fine Jewelers, and the Land Conservancy of Adams County. Artists’ awards for the JAE are sponsored by Scott & Co. Fine Jewelers, Open Minds, Lark, Harvest Investment Services, Gunnar Galleries, Gettysburg College, the Land Conservancy of Adams County, A&A Village Treasures, and Blick Art Materials.
Included on the honored guest invitation list for “Toast the Artists” is 2022 JAE Best in Show winner Robyn Jacobs. Robyn has won the coveted Best in Show Award three times in the JAE’s history. In 2022, her “Ode to Fragonard” was a striking presence with its vivid colors and strong composition. Robyn explained that an earlier winning painting indirectly inspired the 2022 piece. The JAE juror that spoke at length about the earlier piece a Rococo influence, which compelled Robyn to research the Rococo period and subsequently create a series of paintings inspired by compositions of Rococo artist Jean Honoré Fragonard (1732-1806). In her Ode to Fragonard series, Robyn takes Fragonard’s basic compositions and “re-creates” their basic shapes with collages of images from her garden. The results are quite stunning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.