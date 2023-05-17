Ready to Learn has buzzed into spring with a variety of exciting activities. Beginning the morning of March 2, the celebration of Read Across America Day kicked off. The goal of this national program is to promote literacy and a love of reading among children and to encourage them to explore the world of books and reading. Ready to Learn had 15 guest readers in 17 different preschool classrooms stretching across Adams County. A Dr. Suess classic, What Pet Should I Get, was read aloud by our guest readers. We are so appreciative of the amazing volunteers in Adams County.
A few hours later, we were off to the races. A run for the roses decorated the Kentucky Derby-themed A Woman’s Purse auction at the Wyndham of Gettysburg. The presidential ballroom was filled with derby hats, colorful fascinators, and of course many magnificent purses. The proceeds from this annual event support Ready to Learn’s early literacy efforts and the Independent Living Program at ACCY.
April 1 launched the Week of the Young Child Celebration organized by the First 10 Team. This event in Adams County was bursting with fun activities celebrating early learning, young children, their teachers, and families. Thank you to Gettysburg School District for providing the venue. Attending were 16 local groups including preschools, child centered organizations, and local businesses. Without a doubt, the kids were beaming with smiles and filling the room with contagious laughter.
Wrapping up April, Ready to Learn was thrilled to present Amanda Staub, school counselor at Lincoln Elementary, with the United Way of Adams County Pillar Award in Education at the Give. Advocate. Volunteer. awards ceremony. Amanda has played a key role in the development and implementation of First 10. First 10 is a collaboration of community organizations, early childhood providers, and school districts. We provide learning opportunities and resources for kids across Adams County. We specialize in programs for ages 0-5 to get them prepared for their school year ahead.
And now we have entered May. This month we will provide many opportunities for the community. The 20th Annual Bridging the Gap Professional Development Seminar was finally held in person with 56 people attending. We were ecstatic to be in person on May 9 after a long absence due to COVID. This event focused on the resolute people working at child centered organizations, childcare professionals, and kindergarten teachers. Professional development, networking, and breakout sessions are the keys to success at this unique gathering.
Currently we are gearing up for the renowned Give It Up for Good Sale to be held at the Gettysburg College Field house on May 27. Follow Ready2Learn and the United Way of Adams County on Facebook for updates and information regarding the sale.
As our mission clearly states, we continuously strive to provide opportunities and projects/events that are productive, celebratory, and informative for our community!
Diana Fasnacht is the director of Ready to Learn, United Way of Adams County
