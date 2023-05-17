Ready to Learn has buzzed into spring with a variety of exciting activities. Beginning the morning of March 2, the celebration of Read Across America Day kicked off. The goal of this national program is to promote literacy and a love of reading among children and to encourage them to explore the world of books and reading. Ready to Learn had 15 guest readers in 17 different preschool classrooms stretching across Adams County. A Dr. Suess classic, What Pet Should I Get, was read aloud by our guest readers. We are so appreciative of the amazing volunteers in Adams County.

A few hours later, we were off to the races. A run for the roses decorated the Kentucky Derby-themed A Woman’s Purse auction at the Wyndham of Gettysburg. The presidential ballroom was filled with derby hats, colorful fascinators, and of course many magnificent purses. The proceeds from this annual event support Ready to Learn’s early literacy efforts and the Independent Living Program at ACCY.

Diana Fasnacht is the director of Ready to Learn, United Way of Adams County

