For many years, I substituted at the YWCA service desk when needed. I enjoy people and YWCA service desk employees interact with people of all ages and backgrounds. Our child enrichment center cares for youngsters 6 weeks to 12 years old. Teenagers and men and women well into their 90s use our pool and fitness center. Everyone looks the same in gym clothes or bathing suits, so the YWCA is also a place where people of all socioeconomic backgrounds converge as equals.

The front desk shift I covered most often was the early morning post. My love for people comes with an asterisk, after at least one, preferably two, cups of coffee. The 5:30 a.m. shift meant my first cup of coffee was enjoyed at work, and there was a possibility I would need to interact non-caffeinated.

Alex J. Hayes is the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County’s fund development director. Contact him at ahayes@ywcagettysburg.org or 717-334-9171, ext. 116.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.