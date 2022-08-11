Have you ever changed jobs? Moved to a different community? Or just went through a transition at some point in your life?

I’ve recently transitioned from workforce development into the economic development world. I have been fortunate to be welcomed with open arms here at the Adams Economic Alliance. Over the past three months, Robin Fitzpatrick and Kaycee Kemper have gone out of their way to introduce me to the complex, fascinating world of economic development.

Brady Rodgers is the director of business and community outreach at Adams Economic Alliance, which comprises three organizations: The Adams County Economic Development Corporation (ACEDC), the Adams County Industrial Development Authority (ACIDA) and the Adams County General Authority (ACGA). For more information, visit http://www.adamsalliance.org or follow us on Twitter (@AdamsAlliance), Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/AdamsAlliance) and LinkedIn (Adams Economic Alliance).

