When you ask a kindergarten class, “How many of you are artists?” most children will enthusiastically raise their hands. Somewhere around the third grade, however, when you ask the same question, many are reluctant, judging themselves as “not very good at art.”

That unfortunate trend continues through adulthood, as people become less likely to actively engage in the arts. I hope to shift that paradigm. To accomplish Adams County Arts Council’s (ACAC) mission to cultivate an arts-rich community, I encourage people of all ages to actively participate in the arts, focusing on the process of creativity rather than on a desired product or outcome. The process and practice of creativity is most important.

Lisa Cadigan is the executive director of the Adams County Arts Council located at 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg, PA 17325. Contact the ACAC at 717-334-5006 or aa@adamsarts.org. Visit online at http://www.adamsarts.org.

