When you ask a kindergarten class, “How many of you are artists?” most children will enthusiastically raise their hands. Somewhere around the third grade, however, when you ask the same question, many are reluctant, judging themselves as “not very good at art.”
That unfortunate trend continues through adulthood, as people become less likely to actively engage in the arts. I hope to shift that paradigm. To accomplish Adams County Arts Council’s (ACAC) mission to cultivate an arts-rich community, I encourage people of all ages to actively participate in the arts, focusing on the process of creativity rather than on a desired product or outcome. The process and practice of creativity is most important.
We are all artists; what varies amongst us is our choice of medium.
If your preferred medium is agriculture, you think creatively about engaging with nature and science so that crops will be bountiful. If your medium is medicine, you closely observe life and connect with people in creative ways to help them practice a healthy lifestyle. Retail workers practice creative methods of presentation and customer engagement.
Creative thinking is imperative to success not only in our jobs but also in cultivating a sense of fulfillment in our daily lives. If you are an artist in the traditional sense, you observe the world and share those observations through your medium to connect and inspire people around you to notice, grow and evolve as human beings. Creative thinking and the arts are key to a thriving society.
This fall, ACAC offers a myriad of opportunities for our community to actively engage in the creative process. Register for your choice of 30 different classes in September and October, more to come in November and December. Create with stained glass, practice culinary arts, music, drawing, painting and mindfulness.
On Oct. 1, join us for a VIP reception before the Jazz Tributaries Project concert at the Majestic Theater. The concert is free; however, a purchased ticket to the reception provides additional live music before the concert and premiere seating at the concert. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres and cocktails will be available thanks to sponsors Oscar and Barbara Spicer. Ticket proceeds benefit the ACAC.
Reserve your “place at the table” for The People Project, where you will enjoy stories, art and music created by friends and fellow community members. The art exhibit will be on display Oct. 21-23, with a live performance Oct. 22 at the Core Theatre/Mela Kitchen. Before the performance on Saturday, stained glass artist Chris Parker will guide guests to grind and place glass in a mosaic to commemorate this year’s project. The final stained-glass creation will be installed at the Arts Education Center. Attendance and participation is free, but seats are limited, so reserve yours today.
Finally, don’t forget to purchase tickets to the party Celebrate Gettysburg has ranked in the “top 10 best fall activities in Adams County.” Get your tickets for our “Heroes vs. Villains” Halloween Costume Party, scheduled for Oct. 28. You won’t want to miss this opportunity to create a costume and celebrate with friends, food, drinks, music and a costume contest.
You can register for classes or reserve tickets to these events on our website at http://www.adamsarts.org. I look forward to engaging in the creative process with you.
Lisa Cadigan is the executive director of the Adams County Arts Council located at 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg, PA 17325. Contact the ACAC at 717-334-5006 or aa@adamsarts.org. Visit online at http://www.adamsarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.