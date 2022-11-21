November is here, which means that the last few farmers’ market days of the 2022 season have come and gone. We cannot overstate how grateful we are to the thousands of farmers market fans who supported the Adams County Farmers Market this year. The last day of the season was especially well-attended, with nearly 1,500 shoppers stopping by to support our vendors. Now that the season is over, we can look back on the data from the year and measure the impact of our market’s community-driven programs.
We are glad to say that the Adams County Farmers Market hit several milestones in 2022. One of the most important things we keep track of is the growing impact of our food assistance resources. This year, our organization administered over $77,000 in food assistance benefits to more than 1,300 lower income shoppers. This marks a 14% increase over last year’s total and demonstrates the critical importance of having these programs available in our community.
The increase mentioned above can be attributed to the growing popularity of our farmers market’s food programs. We had 168 different shoppers use our SNAP Double Dollars program at the market this year. Many of those shoppers commented on the program’s simplicity and convenience. Additionally, almost 2,400 Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) checks were spent at the Adams County Farmers Market this year. Approximately 600 FMNP recipients redeemed almost $30,000 in FMNP benefits because they value our vendors and our exceptional incentive programs. Redemption of the FMNP program grew by 28% this year.
We were also able to expand our outstanding Healthy Options program for the 2022 market season. The Healthy Options program is designed to help Adams County residents experiencing food insecurity and was developed through partnerships with Healthy Adams County, the Adams County Food Policy Council and the Gettysburg Hospital Foundation. This year, we added 10 additional families to the program for a total enrollment of 155 families and 75 senior citizens. Now, over 600 lower-income individuals benefit from this program.
Another important metric we track is the success of our farmers market vendors. We are extremely proud that combined vendor sales at our market exceeded $500,000 for the first time this year. The work of the Adams County Farmers Market strengthens our local economy by helping dozens of family farms and small businesses generate hundreds of thousands of dollars every year. It is interesting to note that nearly 15% of all sales at the Adams County Farmers Market come from food assistance programs for lower income families.
Even though the regular farmers market season is over, there is still one more chance to come out and support some great, local vendors. Be sure to come get some Christmas shopping done at our Pop-Up Holiday Market on Dec. 3 from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. in conjunction with A Gettysburg Christmas Festival. This fun, festive pop-up market event will be located in the same lot as the regular farmers market at 108 N. Stratton St. in Gettysburg. We’re looking forward to seeing all our great farmers market fans one more time this year.
Reza Djalal is the market manager for the Adams County Farmers Market Association. You can reach him at manager@acfarmersmarkets.org or visit http://www.acfarmersmarkets.org for more information.
