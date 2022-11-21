November is here, which means that the last few farmers’ market days of the 2022 season have come and gone. We cannot overstate how grateful we are to the thousands of farmers market fans who supported the Adams County Farmers Market this year. The last day of the season was especially well-attended, with nearly 1,500 shoppers stopping by to support our vendors. Now that the season is over, we can look back on the data from the year and measure the impact of our market’s community-driven programs.

We are glad to say that the Adams County Farmers Market hit several milestones in 2022. One of the most important things we keep track of is the growing impact of our food assistance resources. This year, our organization administered over $77,000 in food assistance benefits to more than 1,300 lower income shoppers. This marks a 14% increase over last year’s total and demonstrates the critical importance of having these programs available in our community.

Reza Djalal is the market manager for the Adams County Farmers Market Association. You can reach him at manager@acfarmersmarkets.org or visit http://www.acfarmersmarkets.org for more information.

