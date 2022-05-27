The Fun Fest torch has been passed on to me this year and I’m thrilled to say the event is a go for June 10, from 4-7 p.m. at the Gettysburg Area Rec park. What is Fun Fest? It is Adams County Library’s free event that celebrates the kick-off into Summer Quest. Adams County Library System (ACLS) encourages children and families to experience everything the library has to offer through leisure reading, virtual programs and participation in a variety of activities at each of our six branch locations. This year’s theme is Oceans of Possibilities. Summer Quest is not just for kids, we have programs for adults, too.
Each library branch will have its own table which is a great opportunity for our community to interact with our librarians outside of the library. Danny, from our Barks and Books Program will be in attendance, too. We encourage you to visit all of our booths from Gettysburg, Biglerville, Carroll Valley, East Berlin, New Oxford and Littlestown to find out what special programs they will host throughout Summer Quest and beyond. Plus, every booth at Fun Fest will have a fun, Summer Quest themed activity or craft for children. We will also have a .5K run set-up at the park and cornhole with the Adams County Friends of the Library.
Fun Fest is also a great opportunity for you to support our local nonprofits and learn more about their mission and in what ways they serve the residents of Adams County. In our county, there are over 90 nonprofit organizations. You may be familiar with many of the groups at Fun Fest, but with 30 participating we hope you will connect with those you haven’t heard of before. We are excited to welcome back DJ Ziegler, and new this year The Painted Horse Brotherhood will be there with their Harleys for show. The local Gettysburg Kiwanis Club will be selling hot dogs and more. Mr. Y’s Shaved Ice an Adventure in Fun is also returning with fun face painting and balloons in the pavilion. Our new addition to Fun Fest this year is the PA Dairymen’s Association, who will be selling their famous milkshakes.
Fun Fest is not a fundraiser for the Adams County Library, and we would like to thank our exclusive Fun Fest event sponsor, Front Runner Exteriors, a local roofing, siding, window and gutters company. Thank you to Laura Goss for sponsoring the library card sign-up booth and Erica Duffy for sponsoring the Summer Quest sign-up booth. We also appreciate Pay Time Harrisburg Inc. for its contribution to Fun Fest. Last, but certainly not least, thank you to our group of volunteers who will help all day. We will see you, June 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Gettysburg Area Rec Park.
