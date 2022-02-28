Have you ever moved from one country to another? Some time ago we did. We moved from Gettysburg to Germany for a year-and-a-half. At the time, our children were 4, 9 and 11 years old. Fortunately, both of us were fluent in German, and we had acquaintances at our destination who helped us find an apartment, purchase such things as an automobile, and gather things for our new residence. These connections made our move relatively easy.
Yet, in a very different context, what was it like for one’s ancestors emigrating to North America? Did they have connections for employment, education, housing, etc.? Were they fluent in English? How did they manage traveling? Could they rely on relatives, friends, or acquaintances for support? Moving here was not necessarily easy.
Now let’s jump to the fall of 2021. A large group of volunteers organized under the auspices of an interfaith partnership in Adams County, connected with a resettlement agency in Lancaster, Pa., and formed the local “Refugee Resettlement Partnership,” (RRP) to resettle refugee families in Gettysburg. The agency identified a large family of parents and their children. As you can imagine, one of the first steps was to have a house ready. By early February volunteers had done just that, and when the family was welcomed at the airport it was brought to its new home in Gettysburg.
Some of the local volunteers are members of the Adams County Interfaith Center for Peace and Justice (ICPJ). Two important, annual projects of the ICPJ are a summer “Peace Camp” for children, and nominating the winner of the Martin Luther King “Living the Dream” award. As these activities indicate, the ICPJ is supportive of a project like that of the resettlement.
Details of the volunteer work take time and energy, but, as one of the leaders of the work reported about the family’s welcome to Gettysburg, “team members welcomed them into a warm and spotless new home, stocked with meats, produce and pantry items, warm clothing, new beds, lovely furniture and rugs, linens, pillows and welcome cards stashed in a basket.”
The inspiring report continues, “Watching the youngest tend a baby doll on the coffee table, I thought how much our lives intertwine. Sharing a cup of a fruit and nut smoothie offered to me, I thought how similar are the things we enjoy. Several of the older children are good English speakers and helped us cover some basics. Their exuberance brings tears to the eye. This family has traversed danger and sorrows we can’t imagine, but they have high hopes and aspirations for the future. What a blessed day.”
“These words,” commented Pat Crowner, member of the ICPJ Board of Directors, “certainly encourage us to make the new residents feel at home, and they bring to life the value of working for peace and justice.”
