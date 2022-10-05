In and around Gettysburg, they are inescapable, signs, wayside plaques, monuments, the many reminders of the historic battle that took place in July 1863. Buford, 16th Maine, 1st Minnesota, 69th Pennsylvania: many of these names are memorized and handed down through generations of visitors. But there are other names that may not roll off the tongue so readily: Currens, Shaeffer, Frey. These are families who found their farms pressed into service as medical facilities during and following the battle. Their use lasted weeks beyond the conclusion of the battle, and they deserve recognition.

You can play a part in ensuring that recognition remains prominent. The annual Giving Spree conducted by the Adams County Community Foundation is just days away. This annual giving event on Thursday, Nov. 3 provides important funding to each participating non-profit and allows you to directly assist these organizations in their different undertakings. Historic Gettysburg-Adams County (HGAC) will dedicate the funds raised this year to replacing and refurbishing the Civil War hospital signs that identify these farms.

Greg Kaufmann is a member of the board of directors of Historic Gettysburg Adams County. For more information on events and programs, visit http://www.HGAConline.org.

