In and around Gettysburg, they are inescapable, signs, wayside plaques, monuments, the many reminders of the historic battle that took place in July 1863. Buford, 16th Maine, 1st Minnesota, 69th Pennsylvania: many of these names are memorized and handed down through generations of visitors. But there are other names that may not roll off the tongue so readily: Currens, Shaeffer, Frey. These are families who found their farms pressed into service as medical facilities during and following the battle. Their use lasted weeks beyond the conclusion of the battle, and they deserve recognition.
You can play a part in ensuring that recognition remains prominent. The annual Giving Spree conducted by the Adams County Community Foundation is just days away. This annual giving event on Thursday, Nov. 3 provides important funding to each participating non-profit and allows you to directly assist these organizations in their different undertakings. Historic Gettysburg-Adams County (HGAC) will dedicate the funds raised this year to replacing and refurbishing the Civil War hospital signs that identify these farms.
It can be easy to miss these sites of both human misery and human resilience. Both Union and Confederate forces turned barns and homes here in Adams County into field hospitals. Their locations close to the battlefield, their access to resources and their spacious barns made these farms natural sites for field hospitals. They are an important part of the Gettysburg story but perhaps not always fully appreciated by those seeking battle positions such as McPherson’s Ridge or the Sherfy farm. But these hospital sites and the dedicated medical personnel working at them played no less a part in the battle’s consequences as the more famous infantry and field artillery units.
To recognize these medical havens, HGAC erected the original signs in 1983 and then replaced them in 2001. To make these hospital sites more visible, HGAC developed the Gettysburg Civil War Field Hospital Tour and published a pamphlet for the self-directed tour. Today, a drive along the tour route reveals that many of the signs again need replacement.
HGAC’s Preservation Committee and the Investing in Youth Initiative are currently working to acquire and erect new signs. As part of the initiative to get our young people interested in historic preservation, students in the technology education program at Gettysburg Area High School are deeply involved in this effort, using the latest computer aided design and manufacturing equipment to make new hospital signs.
Your contribution to HGAC during the Giving Spree will be critical to provide the funds needed to continue this important project. You can give online, in person or by mail. Go to http://www.HGAConline.org or http://www.accfgivingspree.org for more information. Remember HGAC’s Giving Spree number is 49, and thank you for your support.
Greg Kaufmann is a member of the board of directors of Historic Gettysburg Adams County. For more information on events and programs, visit http://www.HGAConline.org.
