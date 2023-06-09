It’s exciting to spread the word that five StoryWalks have now been positioned across the county by the Adams County Library System (ACLS).
What is a StoryWalk? It is an interactive story experience that combines being in nature, physical activity, and early literacy components. A series of signs are placed outside, and each numbered sign contains two pages of a picture book. Families walk, run, or skip from post to post and read the book.
The signs may include prompts for children to complete actions to complement the storyline or questions to encourage them to think about the book more deeply. In April, the Harbaugh-Thomas Library courtyard StoryWalk was “The Rain Came Down” by David Shannon. Children waved a brightly colored ribbon wand every time the refrain containing the title appeared in the book. It was great fun to look out our windows and see families reading and waving their rainbow wands.
The Gettysburg Library, the Harbaugh-Thomas Library, and the New Oxford Library recently received grants allowing us to expand our StoryWalk offerings. These projects were made possible by the Library Services and Technology Act funds from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Office of Commonwealth Libraries.
This has resulted in a new permanent set of StoryWalk signposts being installed at the Gettysburg Recreation Park. Boy Scouts of America members helped the Gettysburg Library place the 20 posts spanning a distance of a little over half of a mile. Picture books will be swapped out monthly throughout the year, and many will be Spanish-English bilingual stories. Look for the grand opening at the ACLS annual FunFest celebration on June 9, 3-7 p.m. with the Eric Carle classic “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.”
The New Oxford Library temporary StoryWalk signs will be at the Cross Keys Community Park at 785 Berlin Road in New Oxford. June’s selection is “From Head to Toe” by Eric Carle, a colorfully illustrated story where animals encourage children to move like them. The Harbaugh-Thomas Library’s temporary courtyard StoryWalk is “Snail Crossing” by Corey R. Tabor. This book is about determination as a snail tries to cross a road to get to a delectable cabbage. Spoiler alert: he can’t achieve his goal on his own.
The Carroll Valley Library will continue their monthly StoryWalks in the adjoining Carroll Valley Park. This month check out “Ballet Bruce” by Ryan T. Higgins, featuring Bruce, the eternally grumpy bear. He is reluctantly pulled in to assist “his” geese who want to learn ballet. Finally, stop by the Trone Memorial Library in East Berlin, where local author Carla Van Cure’s book “Life at the Lake” is spotlighted. It charmingly depicts animals one might meet while strolling lakeside.
The fun doesn’t end in June. The libraries will have a different StoryWalk each month this summer.
The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt., and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. StoryWalk is a registered service mark owned by Ferguson.
Barbara Buckley is the branch manager of the Harbaugh-Thomas Library.
