It’s exciting to spread the word that five StoryWalks have now been positioned across the county by the Adams County Library System (ACLS).

What is a StoryWalk? It is an interactive story experience that combines being in nature, physical activity, and early literacy components. A series of signs are placed outside, and each numbered sign contains two pages of a picture book. Families walk, run, or skip from post to post and read the book.

Barbara Buckley is the branch manager of the Harbaugh-Thomas Library.

