Early as I can remember, I’ve cherished all things history, Civil War and Gettysburg. Dad and I would traverse the battlefield on weekends, having picked a monument or two to locate and attempt to understand. We lived close, so our summer visits were highlighted by ice cream, miniature golf, and license plate hunting. I’m still amazed that someone from Guam visited in their own vehicle.
Vacations consisted of following road maps and reference books, calling out nearby birthplaces of famed Gettysburg generals. As I grew and followed my interest in history, my father wondered how I hadn’t grown fatigued by it, because if you grew up in the Gettysburg area, you either embraced it or became actively indifferent.
Rob Williams is director of outreach at Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center. Located at 111 Seminary Ridge, Gettysburg, we are open Thursday through Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit our website www.seminaryridgemuseum.org for more information.
