Accessing credible online resources has never been easier for kids. With just a few clicks, you and your child or teen are moments away from plenty of credible online resources. These can be accessed at home or at your local library. If your child has an upcoming school assignment or just wants to learn something new, they have all the tools they need for free. The Pennsylvania POWER Library is a free resource you can use with your library card. Access to all of these resources can be found on the Adams County Library System’s website.

Once you’re on the library’s website, hover over to “Elibrary.” There you will see a drop-down menu that includes “Digital Resources.” The library offers several of the POWER library free resources. To make it easy, the POWER Kids page has brought together electronic resources for kids all in one place. There are four main resources to choose from; each offers its own unique reference guides to best answer your questions.

Robyn Woods is the youth services coordinator and librarian at the Adams County Library System

