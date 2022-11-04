Accessing credible online resources has never been easier for kids. With just a few clicks, you and your child or teen are moments away from plenty of credible online resources. These can be accessed at home or at your local library. If your child has an upcoming school assignment or just wants to learn something new, they have all the tools they need for free. The Pennsylvania POWER Library is a free resource you can use with your library card. Access to all of these resources can be found on the Adams County Library System’s website.
Once you’re on the library’s website, hover over to “Elibrary.” There you will see a drop-down menu that includes “Digital Resources.” The library offers several of the POWER library free resources. To make it easy, the POWER Kids page has brought together electronic resources for kids all in one place. There are four main resources to choose from; each offers its own unique reference guides to best answer your questions.
Gale in Context: Elementary has information on topics such as social studies, technology, animals, art, health and literature. BookFlix and TrueFlix both have videos and ebooks. Topics on these resources include music, family, the Civil War, health, science, biographies, the U.S. government and many more. BookFlix provides the opportunity to watch the story and complete activities based on the topic.
As kids and teens are spending more time online it is important that they are being safe. POWER Kids also has an ebook collection called “CyberSmarts.”
This provides information about staying safe online. Topics include cyberbullying, avoiding predators, playing online games, using social media and protecting your privacy.
If you ever need help, try the “Chat with a Librarian” feature. This gives you 24/7 access to a librarian who can answer any of the reference questions you may have.
You may contact them through chat, email or by text. If it is only days before your project is due, you still have access to help from a professional librarian.
If you’re ready to get started on your learning journey but still need a library card, come on down to any of our six branches and get your card today. Once you have your card, just use your library card number to access all of the great information that is waiting to be explored. If you need further assistance, please give us a call or stop by and ask us at the desk. We are here and happy to help.
Robyn Woods is the youth services coordinator and librarian at the Adams County Library System
