On July 26, the National Park Service (NPS) closed Little Round Top and the roads and trails that lead to it. As most probably know, a multi-million dollar rehabilitation project is taking place and is expected to last 18 months. The road closures present a challenge to those of us who enjoy riding our bikes on the battlefield, but as I see it, it also presents a few opportunities.
First of all, let’s go over which roads are closed. For more details and a helpful map, head over to the park’s website at http://www.nps.gov/gett. Warren, Sykes and Wright Avenues are completely closed- this includes vehicles, bikes and pedestrian traffic. Gates, fences, barricades and signs clearly mark the closures. South Confederate Avenue is closed to vehicles past the picnic area, but open to bike riders and pedestrians until the intersection with Warren and Wright Avenues (close to the 20th Maine area). This closure is a great opportunity to enjoy biking on a stretch of smooth road that is car-free. For those of you who are just getting into cycling, or if you have children who like to ride, this car-free stretch is a safe place to get started. You can park at the picnic area and ride from there. When you get to the closure, turn around and ride back.
The other opportunity that I see is biking portions of the battlefield that you may not have biked before. For example, you can park at the elementary or middle school on Lefever Street and bike to Culps Hill. From the schools, head east on the trail along Lefever and turn right on East Confederate Avenue. This is a lovely stretch of road, most of which is nicely shaded. At Spangler’s Spring you have a choice. If you want a good challenge, then turn right onto Slocum Avenue and ride up all the way to the observation tower. From the tower, take Wainwright Avenue back to the schools. If you are looking for a flatter route, then turn left at Spangler’s Spring to get on Geary Avenue. Shortly after the intersection of Geary and Slocum, keep left onto Williams Avenue and then take Wainwright back to the schools.
Another option is to do a “broken spectacles” ride on the first day portion of the Battlefield north of the borough. I call this route “broken spectacles” because on a map it looks like a pair of glasses that someone sat on and bent out of shape. Park at the Peace Light and head down Doubleday and then Buford Avenue. When you get to Mummasburg Road, head downhill towards town (be mindful of the railroad tracks). Before you get to the college, turn left onto Howard Avenue, continue on Howard all the way to Old Harrisburg Road, taking care when crossing Biglerville Road. There is a bike trail along Old Harrisburg Road that will take you safely to Lincoln Avenue. Take Lincoln Avenue all the way back to the college and return to the Peace Light via Mummasburg Road.
Please remember that on the battlefield bike riders must obey the same rules as drivers, including one-way roads. Please also respect the closure signs, let’s allow the NPS and the construction crews do their jobs.
Dafna Reiner is a Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian Inc. board member who is an avid cyclist. She has lived and worked in the Gettysburg community for over six years.
