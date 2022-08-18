On July 26, the National Park Service (NPS) closed Little Round Top and the roads and trails that lead to it. As most probably know, a multi-million dollar rehabilitation project is taking place and is expected to last 18 months. The road closures present a challenge to those of us who enjoy riding our bikes on the battlefield, but as I see it, it also presents a few opportunities.

First of all, let’s go over which roads are closed. For more details and a helpful map, head over to the park’s website at http://www.nps.gov/gett. Warren, Sykes and Wright Avenues are completely closed- this includes vehicles, bikes and pedestrian traffic. Gates, fences, barricades and signs clearly mark the closures. South Confederate Avenue is closed to vehicles past the picnic area, but open to bike riders and pedestrians until the intersection with Warren and Wright Avenues (close to the 20th Maine area). This closure is a great opportunity to enjoy biking on a stretch of smooth road that is car-free. For those of you who are just getting into cycling, or if you have children who like to ride, this car-free stretch is a safe place to get started. You can park at the picnic area and ride from there. When you get to the closure, turn around and ride back.

Dafna Reiner is a Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian Inc. board member who is an avid cyclist. She has lived and worked in the Gettysburg community for over six years.

