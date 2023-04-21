The YWCA cordially invites you to join us for the 21st annual Benefit Tennis Tournament on Saturday, May 20, at the Gettysburg College tennis courts. Proceeds benefit the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County and our mission of eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.

The YWCA and a committee of local tennis enthusiasts organized this tournament. Rice Fruit Company is the lead sponsor of the event held in memory of Arthur and Muriel Rice, local philanthropists committed to the support of healthcare and education.

Ian Levee is the chief operating officer at YWCA Gettysburg and Adams County.

