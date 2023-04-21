The YWCA cordially invites you to join us for the 21st annual Benefit Tennis Tournament on Saturday, May 20, at the Gettysburg College tennis courts. Proceeds benefit the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County and our mission of eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.
The YWCA and a committee of local tennis enthusiasts organized this tournament. Rice Fruit Company is the lead sponsor of the event held in memory of Arthur and Muriel Rice, local philanthropists committed to the support of healthcare and education.
At the YWCA, we work hard to honor our larger mission, as noted above. We are all about being and growing into our best – and healthiest – selves. When body and mind work together, it’s a beautiful thing contributing to individual and community goodwill and happiness.
It sometimes sounds so simple, but exercise is a crucial component of all that.
A lifetime sport is one you can play for, well, a lifetime. Ideally, it’s an exercise or a game you enjoy in your youth and still can enjoy, at perhaps a different level, as the years go by. Unfortunately, although there are “senior” baseball, softball, basketball, and probably football, soccer, ice, and field hockey leagues, those games don’t age nearly as well. For starters, even if the spirit still moves you, it’s not often easy to field a team or find an opponent, let alone a league.
Pickleball has become so popular of late because it’s still possible to play the game as a mature adult in competition with others. But that’s a topic for another column. Today, we’re talking tennis.
Long considered the ultimate lifetime sport, tennis is not only great exercise but “the leisure-time sports that inherently involve more social interaction, like the racquet sports, (are) associated with the best longevity,” according to a British Journal of Sports Medicine study that included over 80,000 adults at least 30 years of age in the United Kingdom. People who played tennis and other racquet sports also had a 56 percent lower risk of cardiovascular disease mortality.
Whether you play regularly, occasionally, rarely, or haven’t picked up a racquet in years, please consider joining us for one of our top favorite “lifetime” events. You’ll have a great time among some wonderful people.
The individual entry fee for the event is $75, $25 for high school students, and includes entry in the round-robin tournament, refreshments, and lunch. Guests are welcome to attend and join the celebration luncheon for $15 per person.
Ian Levee is the chief operating officer at YWCA Gettysburg and Adams County.
