Last month I left you at the intersection of West Confederate Avenue and Millerstown Road.

Having often visited Little Round Top, I usually turn left (east) onto Millerstown Road and proceed less than a mile up to Emmitsburg Road at the Peach Orchard, which I also like to call “Sickles’ Folly.” The story of Major General Daniel Sickles’ costly foray is well described on an interpretive marker at a monument at the edge of the Peach Orchard. His unauthorized advance beyond the Union line cost many men their lives, and they gained no advantage for the Union. Millerstown Road becomes Wheatfield Road on the east side of Emmitsburg Road.

Lex McMillan is a member of the Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian Inc. board.

