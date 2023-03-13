The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life movement is the world’s largest fundraising event that fights to end all types of cancer, uniting communities across the globe to take action against this disease. Teams from all over Adams County spend the evening at Oakside Park in Biglerville and take turns walking or running around a track. Each team is encouraged to always have a representative on the track, while special entertainment, music and fun activities keep things lively. The event this year is being held on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 5-10 p.m. Teams raise money prior to the event, then celebrate their fundraising efforts while honoring survivors and remembering those lost to cancer in special ceremonies during the event. The public is invited, and encouraged, to attend any of our ceremonies or just come out to see what Relay for Life is all about. We are also planning many fun activities throughout the evening including food trucks and a vendor fair. The theme for the event this year is “Tell Cancer to Take a Hike.” We work hard all year long to raise funds to make an impact in the fight against cancer.
Every day, we know your company works hard to make an impact in your industry too. By becoming a sponsor of the Relay for Life of Adams County, your company is helping us make an impact in the fight against cancer. There are two main ways to participate as a sponsor:
1. Event level sponsorship: This type of sponsorship is typically a monetary sponsorship that is credited to a participant, team or to the overall event. Event level sponsors are advertised on all of our social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) and on our main website (http://www.relayforlife.org/paadamscounty). This money goes directly towards our fundraising efforts in the fight against cancer.
2. In-kind sponsorship: This type of sponsorship is typically a donation of time, services or goods. We hold multiple ceremonies throughout the event and are always grateful for donations of tents, food, set up/clean up service, lights, etc. Donations of this type allow our event to spend less money on event expenses and helps us to donate more money to the American Cancer Society.
Being a sponsor offers many benefits to your organization. Benefits include (depending on sponsorship level) company name on a track sign at the event, advertising during the event, advertising via our social media channels, as well as other added benefits. Sponsorship levels range from $250 to $5,000.
March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. In the U.S., colon cancer is the third most diagnosed cancer in both men and women. Luckily, colorectal cancer is one of the most preventable cancers. Being one of the most common cancers, it’s likely that you have been closely affected by colon cancer yourself. Do you have a co-worker, employee or family member who has been diagnosed with colon cancer or any other type of cancer? What better way to support them then to become a Relay for Life sponsor in their honor.
While all our donations benefit the American Cancer Society as a whole, the money raised benefits local patients as well. Currently there are 38 active American Cancer Society-funded research grants in Pennsylvania totaling $27,024,200. Because of Relay for Life fundraising events, the American Cancer Society is able to fund innovative high-impact research to find more and better treatments, uncover factors that may cause cancer and improve quality of life for people fighting cancer.
Cancer is something that has a widespread impact, and the Relay for Life of Adams County participants and Event Leadership Team are passionate about helping to fight the fight against cancer. If you own or work at a local Adams County business, please consider helping us by becoming a sponsor. We have many sponsorship levels with a range of benefits perfect for your business or organization. We are also welcoming new (and returning) teams. Grab some co-workers, friends, and/or family members and start a team. Find us online at hhtp://www.relayforlife.org/paadamscounty or on Facebook. For more information, please email me, Megan Steinberger, at meg.k.steinberger@gmail.com or our staff partner Holley Durham at holley.durham@cancer.org.
Megan Steinberger is part of the 2023 Relay for Life of Adams County Event Leadership Team. She is also a co-captain of the team Benders Shepherd’s, participants in our Relay for Life of Adams County for over 20 years.
