The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life movement is the world’s largest fundraising event that fights to end all types of cancer, uniting communities across the globe to take action against this disease. Teams from all over Adams County spend the evening at Oakside Park in Biglerville and take turns walking or running around a track. Each team is encouraged to always have a representative on the track, while special entertainment, music and fun activities keep things lively. The event this year is being held on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 5-10 p.m. Teams raise money prior to the event, then celebrate their fundraising efforts while honoring survivors and remembering those lost to cancer in special ceremonies during the event. The public is invited, and encouraged, to attend any of our ceremonies or just come out to see what Relay for Life is all about. We are also planning many fun activities throughout the evening including food trucks and a vendor fair. The theme for the event this year is “Tell Cancer to Take a Hike.” We work hard all year long to raise funds to make an impact in the fight against cancer.

Every day, we know your company works hard to make an impact in your industry too. By becoming a sponsor of the Relay for Life of Adams County, your company is helping us make an impact in the fight against cancer. There are two main ways to participate as a sponsor:

Megan Steinberger is part of the 2023 Relay for Life of Adams County Event Leadership Team. She is also a co-captain of the team Benders Shepherd’s, participants in our Relay for Life of Adams County for over 20 years.

