Back in April, in the midst of this school year filled with exceptional challenges, it seemed important that we needed to end on a strong note. I briefly shared this hope with our staff, asking them to consider how the memories of an experience might be defined by the way in which that experience ended. I aimed to inspire them to create experiences of joy for one another and for our learners as we closed out the school year in the months that were ahead of us.
Fast forward to summer break. Now is a time for all of us in the K-12 education field to do three things: Reflect, Rejuvenate, and Reimagine. (Well, that and mow the lawn and maybe hit the beach.) These “three Rs” are my top professional priorities for the quiet months at Vida. I started by reflecting on the past year, and I wanted to know, first and foremost, if we ended the year on a positive note, with joy and celebration. I think we did.
