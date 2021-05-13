As I’m writing this, it is April. It is also raining, so if April showers bring May flowers, what do Mayflowers bring? Pilgrims, of course. I remember well the first time my elementary classmates posed that question to me. I racked my brain to come up with an answer. I suggested bees, butterflies, seeds and perhaps even birds. “No, No, No” was the answer to each of my attempts. When the answer “Pilgrims” was given, they all had a good laugh at my expense. However, here in Pennsylvania April showers can bring more than just flowers: snow flurries, measurable snow, hail and even on occasion thunder and lightning.
As we make our journey along life’s highway, we may wish for a lovely flower strewn path and often our sunny days bring such experiences. However, it often leads to experiences that are certainly not a “bed of roses”. We encounter thunder and lightning and meet persons who just for the “hail” of it make life difficult; their thunderous personalities cause great consternation for us. Such encounters often cause serious disagreements and we may be blown off course, ending up in a conflicted situation where we need assistance in getting back into a more harmonious relationship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.