With the presidential election of 2024 looming, there is significant pressure on the federal government agencies, specifically the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), to strictly enforce the current federal internet regulations: Network Neutrality Act and the Communications Decency Act (CDA), Title V of the Telecommunication Act of 1996. These are the two major federal regulations that govern the social media’s content and provide legal enforcement policing powers to remove patently offensive material from these sites.
Currently the United States Internet Service Broadband Providers (ISP), such as Comcast, Verizon, AT&T and others, are governed by these two major federal regulations.
The Network Neutrality Act, which states the ISPs may not intentionally block, slow down or charge money for specific online content.
The other major federal regulation governing social media sites is the CDA, embodied in the Federal Statue Section 230. This act expressly states that an individual can not knowing prohibit transmit “obscene or indecent messages to recipient under the age of 18.” It also outlawed the “knowing” display of “patently offensive” materials in a manner “available” to those under 18.
Social media decency communication advocates including civil liberty groups, attorney generals and Congress believe that the ISPs should be more vigorous in their enforcement of the Network Neutrality and the CD Acts. These proponents believe that they should update the current laws to monitor and analyze content on these social media platforms to ensure that they delete offensive postings. On the other hand, the private sector companies like Facebook, Twitter, Google and others believe that updating decency standards will be counterproductive and stifle First Amendment free speech, technological innovation and profit making.
During the presidential elections of 2016 and 2020, there was a significant amount of criticism from the Congress, civil liberty groups and users concerning the social media corporations’ lack of enforcement of the CDA; these groups believe that these companies should be more aggressive in deleting fake news and offensive posts.
Social media content moderation advocates often reference the 2016 presidential election Pizzagate conspiracy and the employment of Russian bots as a turning point in changes of the public’s attitudes towards imposing more restrictions upon social media site content.
Trump supporters utilized Facebook and Twitter postings to allege that Hillary Clinton emails contained information concerning her direct involvement in a human trafficking and a pedophile child sex ring, which was located at a restaurant in Washington, D.C. called the Comet Ping Pong Pizzeria.
Based on the social posting of this information, a man from North Carolina traveled to the restaurant to investigate the conspiracy and used an AR-15 to break into the establishment looking for the child sex ring and threating the owners with bodily harm.
United States law enforcement officials found no evidence to substantiate the allegation that there was any illicit activity at the restaurant, and advocates of social media content monitoring believe this fake news is a vivid example of the lack of content monitoring of postings on the social media site.
In addition, cyber forensic analysts discovered that Russian bots and foreign agents may have utilized the Pizzagate postings to propagate the fake news story to other social media platforms to influence the 2016 presidential election.
Social media bots are automated programs used to engage in social media. These bots behave in an either partially or fully autonomous fashion and are often designed to mimic human users. While benevolent social media bots exist, many social media bots are used in dishonest and nefarious ways.
The extent of the offensive postings on social media in the 2020 presidential election was quite large. For example, Facebook content moderators stated that there were 180 million debunked posts related to the 2020 election and they placed warning banners labeling the posts as fictious. In addition, they removed 265,000 offensive content postings.
While the current federal laws protect the social media corporations from being liable for social postings, the companies have a societal responsibility to engage with users to ensure the postings do not have an irreparable harm to individual’s mental health, which could result in physical harm such as teenage suicide. Information can be weaponized in unpredictable ways with unpredictable impacts.
Simple suggestions from social media corporations concerning appropriate and non-appropriate example postings would be helpful. This methodology would enhance people’s critical thinking skills to insist on well-managed information platforms for their primary information needs.
On the technical side, companies can utilize more artificial intelligence (AI) to detect bots and offensive postings by users and remove them from the sites. For example, Instagram is upgrading their enterprise network by using AI to detect and scan photos for abusive content. including bullying and other forms of harassment.
Although the existing legal statues, Section 230 protect the social media corporations’ First Amendment rights. A proper balance needs be struck between these corporations being censored by the government and the safety of the consumer.
Glenn Fiedelholtz was a senior cyber threat analyst for the federal government for 25 years. In addition, he worked for Raytheon and Northern Grumman Corporation as a cyber security analyst. He published the Cyber Security Network Guide textbook and many scholarly articles concerning different cyber security topics.
