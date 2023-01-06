With the presidential election of 2024 looming, there is significant pressure on the federal government agencies, specifically the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), to strictly enforce the current federal internet regulations: Network Neutrality Act and the Communications Decency Act (CDA), Title V of the Telecommunication Act of 1996. These are the two major federal regulations that govern the social media’s content and provide legal enforcement policing powers to remove patently offensive material from these sites.

Currently the United States Internet Service Broadband Providers (ISP), such as Comcast, Verizon, AT&T and others, are governed by these two major federal regulations.

Glenn Fiedelholtz was a senior cyber threat analyst for the federal government for 25 years. In addition, he worked for Raytheon and Northern Grumman Corporation as a cyber security analyst. He published the Cyber Security Network Guide textbook and many scholarly articles concerning different cyber security topics.

