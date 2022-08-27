A client asked me recently how I ended up in the investment advisory business. Our lengthy discussion had me thinking back on the many people who have been influential mentors for my career in personal finance. We all have people who influence our career evolution in various ways, ideally for the better.
My basic answer to the “how” question is that I truly enjoy helping people with their financial planning and investment needs from a fiduciary standpoint. I initially worked in the commission side of the business, and while I have close friends on the commission side of the industry, I felt compelled a couple of decades ago to transition to my current work as a fee-only advisor.
First, a thanks to my parents, Terry and Jane Fox. My parents let me listen in on basic finance stuff starting when I was about eight years old. They worked hard, saved, and talked about budgeting and family finances enough that I was able to absorb some basic terms and strategies for success. I owe them big time for this and really did absorb a lot of what I do today starting when I was young. To this day, I am adamant that my checkbook balances and that spending comes after saving.
I recall Dick Unger coming to our house when I was an elementary school student to review financial matters with my parents. I’d sit on the steps to our second floor while my parents and Dick enjoyed conversation in the living room a few feet away from where I sat. There seemed to be something special about what Dick said in these discussions. The free birthday ice cream card that came each year may have helped hold my attention but to this day I am proud that Dick and I share a friendly relationship.
My first career out of college was as a high school history and economics teacher. One of the high school administrators where I taught would give me the Wall Street Journal each day after he read it. He said to me that he didn’t know of very many people in their mid-20s who enjoyed reading about finance and that maybe I should consider a career in personal finance. The late David Smith and I remained close friends for a decade after I listened to his advice.
When I moved into the actual brokerage world with a large national firm in 1997, Fred Bergdoll hired me and gave me a shot to learn the basics of the industry. Being 100 percent commission was a unique challenge for me and turnover from my nationwide rookie class was well over 90 percent by the time I was recruited to a regional bank. The regional bank role was instrumental to my development, and I will always be thankful to the late Judy Carter for helping push me into managing investments at the institutional level for trusts. After a series of mergers, this regional bank quickly became a nationwide bank and the culture changed dramatically. I’ll never forget the first meeting with our new manager who flew in from another time zone. I believe the opening line of that meeting was “We need to reduce headcount by two.”
Meanwhile, I was starting to see how larger financial institutions differed from smaller organizations and I should mention two people who guided me toward working “smaller” versus “larger.” I had the privilege of working for Paul Ketterman and saw first-hand the value of building personal relationships in our local community. Emulating Paul’s style of relationship building from a genuine, best-interest approach, really sunk into the fiduciary/fee-only beliefs that were deeply ingrained from my countless conversations with another mentor, Drew Tignanelli.
There are many other managers, co-workers, family friends, and relatives that I was able to observe and learn from, and each added to my knowledge and pursuit of being client-focused and transparent with fees and expectations. When I shared some of this with the client who asked how I ended up in this business, I think I started to understand more and more about how others have influenced me positively in the past and hopefully into the future.
Anyone in the financial services business lives with the ups and downs of markets, works hard to grow and maintain client relationships, and if self-employed, has that natural inclination to work a little harder and put in a few more hours.
To me, the “how” led to being self-employed in my hometown. I have a business partner in Hanover, who is a great friend, and we share common values. I also believe that being a registered investment advisory, operating as a full-time fiduciary, is the best way for Sean Huston and me to run our business for our clients based on my experiences.
How I got into the investment advisory business is a bit of a complex, ongoing story, almost akin to what I work with each day: the ever-evolving financial markets and helping clients with the many jigsaw puzzles of financial planning.
Ryan Fox is partner/co-owner in Huston-Fox Financial Advisory Services, a fee-only fiduciary advisory firm, in Gettysburg and Hanover. Contact 717 398-2040 or Ryan@hustonfox.com
