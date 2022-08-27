A client asked me recently how I ended up in the investment advisory business. Our lengthy discussion had me thinking back on the many people who have been influential mentors for my career in personal finance. We all have people who influence our career evolution in various ways, ideally for the better.

My basic answer to the “how” question is that I truly enjoy helping people with their financial planning and investment needs from a fiduciary standpoint. I initially worked in the commission side of the business, and while I have close friends on the commission side of the industry, I felt compelled a couple of decades ago to transition to my current work as a fee-only advisor.

Ryan Fox is partner/co-owner in Huston-Fox Financial Advisory Services, a fee-only fiduciary advisory firm, in Gettysburg and Hanover. Contact 717 398-2040 or Ryan@hustonfox.com

