It’s never too early to talk about spring and to start getting ready for our Daffodils and Tulips Fundraiser! The American Cancer Society will be ready in March to say goodbye to winter with the return of our annual Daffodil Days. This colorful first flower of spring represents a campaign that brings hope to cancer patients, their caregivers, and families, while providing much-needed funding that supports the groundbreaking cancer research, educational programs, and patient services of the American Cancer Society.
For many years schools, individuals, small businesses, and large corporations have supported the American Cancer Society through the Daffodil Days campaign as they made donations for flowers that have been used to brighten the spirits of loved ones or as a way of saying thank you to employees, friends, and colleagues.
Connie Woodruff is now a volunteer for the American Cancer Society Relay For Life in Adams County. She can be reached at constancewoodruff@gmail.com . The American Cancer Society’s website is www.cancer.org and their 1-800-227-2345 number can be reached 24/7/365.
