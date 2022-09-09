Abraham Lincoln once said, “Elections belong to the people. It’s their decision. If they decide to turn their back on the fire and burn their behinds, then they will just have to sit on their blisters.”
A major YWCA USA initiative is the Get Out The Vote, a non-partisan effort first to get everyone eligible to vote registered to vote, and then, to get people out to vote on Election Day. The midterm election here in Pennsylvania is Tuesday, Nov. 8. The last day to register to vote in this election in Pennsylvania is Oct. 24.
YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County is joining with YWCA USA, Register Her and When We All Vote, as well as with partners that include students from a service-learning political science class at Gettysburg College and a cadre of community volunteers, to host voter registration tables at various locales throughout the county, including local high schools, the Gettysburg Farmers Market, the Heritage Festival (Sept. 18), Salsa on the Square (Sept. 30), Gettysburg College and other YWCA-sponsored events.
Between federal, state and local elections, there are nearly 7,000 seats up for grabs across the country in this year’s midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8. These elections will set the tone of the nation for years to come. This is your voice. Your vote. Your future.
I was fortunate enough to be eligible to register to vote as soon as I turned 18 in 1973, and have voted in elections in West Virginia and Pennsylvania since then. One of the first places I volunteered when I moved to Gettysburg 40 some years ago was with the League of Women Voters, a group that is no longer active in Adams County. Since I began working as the advocacy director for the YWCA, I have registered voters for the last nine years. I worry when young people tell me they are not registered to vote because they are not political, don’t trust politicians or don’t think their vote counts. What?! I ask them if they have an opinion about anything. Now that I have Abraham Lincoln’s quote in my back pocket, I feel even more ready to get out the vote!
We also encourage you, if you’re already registered to vote, to check your voter registration to confirm it is still active. We also remind you to make sure to update your registration if you’ve moved or your name has changed since you last voted. I worked at the Adams County voting polls for the last few years and have witnessed someone or several people argue about their eligibility to vote at every election, only to discover that they did not update their voting status when they moved or changed party affiliations.
Nancy Lilley is the advocacy director of YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County.
